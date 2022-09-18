ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford Casino funds opera box upgrades for local arts center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford has 95 years of memories ingrained within it’s walls, but the opera box is a different story. The opera box is renovated, but not everyone can get a ticket. It’s a space some hope to watch a show from one day and now you could have the chance, but there’s a catch.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Groundbreaking date set for Hard Rock Casino Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ten months after opening Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, Hard Rock officials announce the date they will break ground on Rockford’s permanent casino. The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 28. Executives from Hard Rock, local leaders, and Cheap Trick...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Greenwich Village Art Fair returns for the 74th time

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Museum has kept a creative tradition going for 74 years now. The Greenwich Village Art Fair allows artists to show off their talents to community members. Established in 1948, this is the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest. All artwork...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A former movie theater turned music business is now rubble following a fire early Tuesday morning. CD Source, 5723 N. Second Street, filled with flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the blaze and posed additional safety risks to first responders.
LOVES PARK, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

The Demise of Hammies

It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Drive-thru job fair in Sterling to make job hunting a breeze

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Those seeking employment don’t have to work hard on Wednesday to participate in this upcoming event. A drive-thru job fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21., hosted by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and BEST, Inc. in Sterling.
STERLING, IL
WIFR

SHIELD testing site moving to Providence Baptist Church in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Ave., is closing on Friday, Sept. 23, but another site is opening on the west side of Rockford. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Avenue, will offer free PCR testing...
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Teal Pumpkin Participants in the Stateline

In the Stateline area, we want to make sure ALL kids can enjoy Trick or Treating on Halloween. Sometimes, allergies or other issues can prevent children from being able to collect candy. That’s where the Teal Pumpkin Project comes in!. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to raise...
ROCKFORD, IL
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus

Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
WIFR

Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Flames engulf Loves Park CD store

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoke and flames filled the sky overnight into Tuesday morning after a massive structure fire in Loves Park. CD Source, located at 5723 N. Second Street, went up in flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the fire, posing additional safety risks to first responders.
LOVES PARK, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: State Grants to Spur Economic Development in Rockford Region

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL

