WIFR
Rockford Casino funds opera box upgrades for local arts center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford has 95 years of memories ingrained within it’s walls, but the opera box is a different story. The opera box is renovated, but not everyone can get a ticket. It’s a space some hope to watch a show from one day and now you could have the chance, but there’s a catch.
WIFR
Groundbreaking date set for Hard Rock Casino Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ten months after opening Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, Hard Rock officials announce the date they will break ground on Rockford’s permanent casino. The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 28. Executives from Hard Rock, local leaders, and Cheap Trick...
CD Source building had storied history in Loves Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although 5723 N. Second St. in Loves Park is most recently known as the home of popular record store CD Source, area residents on Tuesday were also recalling memories they have from when it was the Park Theatre. “The Park Theatre was a theater you would go to watch movies back in […]
WIFR
Greenwich Village Art Fair returns for the 74th time
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Museum has kept a creative tradition going for 74 years now. The Greenwich Village Art Fair allows artists to show off their talents to community members. Established in 1948, this is the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest. All artwork...
Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
Downtown Rockford holds Midwest’s longest-running art fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 75 vendors and artists came out for the Midwest’s longest-running art fair on Saturday. The 74th “Greenwich Village Art Fair” was held in Downtown Rockford, which benefitted the Rockford Art Museum. There were food trucks, live music and a local vendor marketplace in addition to the art. Organizers said that […]
WIFR
Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A former movie theater turned music business is now rubble following a fire early Tuesday morning. CD Source, 5723 N. Second Street, filled with flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the blaze and posed additional safety risks to first responders.
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
The Demise of Hammies
It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
WIFR
Drive-thru job fair in Sterling to make job hunting a breeze
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Those seeking employment don’t have to work hard on Wednesday to participate in this upcoming event. A drive-thru job fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21., hosted by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and BEST, Inc. in Sterling.
WIFR
SHIELD testing site moving to Providence Baptist Church in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Ave., is closing on Friday, Sept. 23, but another site is opening on the west side of Rockford. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Avenue, will offer free PCR testing...
100fmrockford.com
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
Teal Pumpkin Participants in the Stateline
In the Stateline area, we want to make sure ALL kids can enjoy Trick or Treating on Halloween. Sometimes, allergies or other issues can prevent children from being able to collect candy. That’s where the Teal Pumpkin Project comes in!. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to raise...
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus
Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
WIFR
Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
WIFR
Flames engulf Loves Park CD store
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoke and flames filled the sky overnight into Tuesday morning after a massive structure fire in Loves Park. CD Source, located at 5723 N. Second Street, went up in flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the fire, posing additional safety risks to first responders.
Places to See the Leaves Changing Color in the Stateline
The changing leaves are beautiful in the Stateline in the fall! There are many local parks and forest preserves where you can see the red, orange, and yellow leaves in all their splendor. In 2022, the Stateline area will be at peak fall colors between October 10 – 24 according...
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: State Grants to Spur Economic Development in Rockford Region
17 Highcrest homes flooded, residents petition for stormwater improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Rockford Township residents are asking for help after their homes were damaged by stormwater. Paula Lawson, who lives in the 4200 block of Highcrest Road, woke up to a flooded basement on Sept. 11, and noticed water coming in through the floor. She spent the next several days wading […]
