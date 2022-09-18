ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Take Off Free Online

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu Kunchacko Boban Fahadh Faasil Prakash Belawadi Asif Ali. A group of Malayali nurses stranded in Iraq, must survive their capture by the extremists and reach out to the rescue team headed by the Indian government. Is Take Off on Netflix?. Take Off never made it to Netflix,...
Is Black Summoner a Harem Anime?

Black Summoner is an isekai and fantasy anime that made its premiere in July 2022, but is Black Summoner also a harem anime?. Also known as Kuro no Shokanshi, Black Summoner is a light novel series that got a manga adaptation in 2018. Four years later, studio Statelight adapted the series into an anime.
The Big Bang Theory Reunion Happening On Call Me Kat Season 3

A mini The Big Bang Theory reunion is about to happen in Call Me Kat Season 3. Fans are about to see Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman, who played the role of Stuart, in the hit sitcom, together on one screen again. Deadline broke the news about Bialik and Sussman's...
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi

Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
Overlord 4 Episode 13 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Overlord 4 will end with a bang, as the Sorcerer King, Ainz Ooal Gown, will put the final nail in the coffin of his enemies! At long last, the Re-Estize Kingdom will be completely devoured by the Nation of Darkness, with no hope left. Witness the grand finale in Overlord 4 Episode 13!
House of the Dragon Star Teases Massive Character Shift for Ser Criston Cole

When George R.R. Martin said that the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is filled with extremely confusing "flawed" characters, well, he wasn't joking. The latest episode of the series brought a jaw-dropping character shift with fan-beloved Ser Criston Cole and seemingly revealed his true nature. We first...
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
New Wednesday Promo Invites the Audience to the Nevermore Academy

The upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday is set to make its premiere on Netflix soon and there has been a lot of anticipation for the series due to what seems to be its unique take on the beloved franchise based on the trailers that were released so far and the involvement of director Tim Burton in the project.
