State Police are investigating a shooting incident

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am, Trooper T. C Hurley, along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment, responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia, about a shooting.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the suspect’s residence, where an altercation took place.

A single shot was discharged from a .22 caliber long gun.

The victim was transported to CAMC General for treatment.

This investigation is active and ongoing.