Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's offense vs Arkansas' defense

Texas A&M plays in its first Southeastern Conference contest of the season when it goes up against Arkansas this Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. Texas A&M’s offense has generated just three touchdowns in its last two games against FBS opponents. They’ve made a quarterback change and it helped to get some of their missing personnel back against Miami (in particular center Bryce Foster). However, they’ve only had the ball for 19 possessions and just about 45 minutes of game time as the defense has struggled to get off of the field while the offense has had issues staying on it.
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
ESPN rates the 33 undefeated teams including Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated. Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low. “The Missouri State win spooked...
Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
