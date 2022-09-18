Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's offense vs Arkansas' defense
Texas A&M plays in its first Southeastern Conference contest of the season when it goes up against Arkansas this Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. Texas A&M’s offense has generated just three touchdowns in its last two games against FBS opponents. They’ve made a quarterback change and it helped to get some of their missing personnel back against Miami (in particular center Bryce Foster). However, they’ve only had the ball for 19 possessions and just about 45 minutes of game time as the defense has struggled to get off of the field while the offense has had issues staying on it.
Arkansas basketball announces times, television info for SEC schedule
The full 2022-23 SEC slate was announced for Arkansas basketball a couple weeks ago. On Wednesday, the league released tipoff times and television info for all 18 conference games for the Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman enters his fourth year at the helm at Arkansas with an exciting conference schedule...
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs notebook: Practice updates, rotation speculation, standouts, more
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have only a few more days of limited practices before ramping up their on-court practice time and instruction the following week as they increase preparations for the 2022-23 college basketball regular season that is now just seven weeks away. With four hours of...
KARK
ESPN rates the 33 undefeated teams including Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated. Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low. “The Missouri State win spooked...
Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
talkbusiness.net
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died
Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
Bentonville kindergartener left on school bus for nearly four hours
A Bentonville kindergarten student was left on a school bus for nearly four hours this morning, according to his mother.
KYTV
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant makes New York Times' best restaurants in US list
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The New York Times included a Bentonville, Arkansas, restaurant onThe Restaurant List 2022. Yeyo's is the only Arkansas restaurant that made the list of 50 restaurants across the country. The list was created by New York Times food critics. Yeyo has a brick-and-motar restaurant but is...
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Police investigating Arkansas Sonic Drive-In shooting as murder-suicide
PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas. Sonic employee 22-year-old George Poole was killed while at work. The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole...
Chicken parts removed after spill on Highway 412
U.S. Highway 412 near War Eagle Creek is currently experiencing a traffic delay after a tractor-trailer spilled chicken parts onto the roadway Tuesday morning.
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
KATV
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
247Sports
