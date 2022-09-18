Texas A&M plays in its first Southeastern Conference contest of the season when it goes up against Arkansas this Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. Texas A&M’s offense has generated just three touchdowns in its last two games against FBS opponents. They’ve made a quarterback change and it helped to get some of their missing personnel back against Miami (in particular center Bryce Foster). However, they’ve only had the ball for 19 possessions and just about 45 minutes of game time as the defense has struggled to get off of the field while the offense has had issues staying on it.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO