Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Old and New: Century celebration of Jarrett Middle School will end with move to new facility in early 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jarrett Middle School is one of Springfield Public Schools’ oldest buildings still in use. It is celebrating 100 years of providing educational opportunities to the community at its current location just west of Missouri State University. But that century of service is about to come...
KYTV
RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
KYTV
WATCH: Ozark Fire Protection District hosts “wet-down” ceremony to celebrate new truck
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Fire Protection District added a new truck to its fleet. The fire district hosted a “wet-down” to celebrate. Chief Jarrett Metheny participated in the ceremony. Tax dollars paid for the new truck. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Chadwick Flyer Trail construction makes progress in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new trail is making progress connecting Springfield and Ozark. Crews are working on the Chadwick Flyer Trail and creating a safer route for commuters. Crews are working on phase one of the trail project. The trail will be 7.5 miles and connect to the Ozark Greenways Trails. The city of Ozark, Ozark Greenway Trails, and Springfield City officials are all working to make this project possible.
KYTV
Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
KYTV
Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners living near John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa say they are trapped in their homes daily because of traffic. “I feel very trapped, and some of my neighbors say they feel like they’re in prison,” said Sheila Tollen, who lives near John Thomas.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s former councilman Dan Chiles sounds alarms. Is anyone listening?
Think of the Earth racing through the void of space, but picture it as a vehicle, its dashboard on fire with red warning lights, Dan Chiles tells me. Think about this, too, Chiles says: The warming of the world will bring massive immigration to the Ozarks, and it won’t necessarily be from across the Southern Border.
KYTV
City of Springfield gives ‘key to the city’ to William Darr
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure presented William “Bill” Darr with the key to the city. A humanitarian, philanthropist, child advocate, entrepreneur, and higher education champion are just a few of the descriptors used to refer to the long-time Springfieldian. Over the years, Darr has continually given back to his alma mater, Missouri State University, particularly the Darr College of Agriculture, aptly named after him.
houstonherald.com
Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident
Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
KYTV
Moms and Money: Sunshine Valley Farm
Kids can get a feel for ice skating through the Learn to Skate program at Jordan Valley Ice Park. Families can take part in outdoor-inspired educational activities at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, MO. Moms and Money: Pokemon League Play. Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT. Kids and...
KYTV
What is a “Fish Kill”? Bolivar’s loss of aquatic life
BOLIVAR, Mo. – The city of Bolivar announced the lake at the Dunnegan Memorial Park is experiencing a “fish kill”, an event that results in the loss of aquatic life due to fluctuations in the natural environment. What is a fish kill? According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a fish kill is the […]
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
bransontrilakesnews.com
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat locked in for a few days
The Ozark Fire Department added a new truck to its fleet. The fire department hosted a "wet-down" to celebrate. Chief Jarrett Metheny participated in the ceremony. Tax dollars paid for the new truck. A Mountain Home man, 31-year-old Caleb Woodell, appeared in court Monday for arraignment on a domestic violence...
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: The Hillbilly Fair Brings Country Fun To Lake Of The Ozarks
From carnival rides to food trucks, unique vendors to unique costumes, the Hillbilly Fair brought unapologetically country-style fun to Laurie, on the Lake of the Ozarks' westside, last weekend. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info to lakeexpo@yahoo.com)
KYTV
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tanker truck hauling fuel rolled over and caught fire on I-44 Tuesday morning, leading to the closure of I-44 The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near West Bypass. MoDOT reopened all lanes of I-44 around 10 a.m. Investigators say the...
