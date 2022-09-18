ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Chadwick Flyer Trail construction makes progress in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A new trail is making progress connecting Springfield and Ozark. Crews are working on the Chadwick Flyer Trail and creating a safer route for commuters. Crews are working on phase one of the trail project. The trail will be 7.5 miles and connect to the Ozark Greenways Trails. The city of Ozark, Ozark Greenway Trails, and Springfield City officials are all working to make this project possible.
OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Lebanon, MO
Bolivar, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Bolivar, MO
KOLR10 News

Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause. Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. It’s the first time the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners living near John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa say they are trapped in their homes daily because of traffic. “I feel very trapped, and some of my neighbors say they feel like they’re in prison,” said Sheila Tollen, who lives near John Thomas.
NIXA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Johnson
KYTV

City of Springfield gives ‘key to the city’ to William Darr

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure presented William “Bill” Darr with the key to the city. A humanitarian, philanthropist, child advocate, entrepreneur, and higher education champion are just a few of the descriptors used to refer to the long-time Springfieldian. Over the years, Darr has continually given back to his alma mater, Missouri State University, particularly the Darr College of Agriculture, aptly named after him.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident

Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
CABOOL, MO
KYTV

Moms and Money: Sunshine Valley Farm

Kids can get a feel for ice skating through the Learn to Skate program at Jordan Valley Ice Park. Families can take part in outdoor-inspired educational activities at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, MO. Moms and Money: Pokemon League Play. Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT. Kids and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Tackle Hunger#Cash Cable
KOLR10 News

What is a “Fish Kill”? Bolivar’s loss of aquatic life

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The city of Bolivar announced the lake at the Dunnegan Memorial Park is experiencing a “fish kill”, an event that results in the loss of aquatic life due to fluctuations in the natural environment. What is a fish kill? According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a fish kill is the […]
BOLIVAR, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Confessions of a teenage idiot

I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KYTV

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat locked in for a few days

The Ozark Fire Department added a new truck to its fleet. The fire department hosted a "wet-down" to celebrate. Chief Jarrett Metheny participated in the ceremony. Tax dollars paid for the new truck. A Mountain Home man, 31-year-old Caleb Woodell, appeared in court Monday for arraignment on a domestic violence...
OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: The Hillbilly Fair Brings Country Fun To Lake Of The Ozarks

From carnival rides to food trucks, unique vendors to unique costumes, the Hillbilly Fair brought unapologetically country-style fun to Laurie, on the Lake of the Ozarks' westside, last weekend. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info to lakeexpo@yahoo.com)
LAURIE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy