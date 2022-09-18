ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten thoughts: Texas A&M's offense vs Arkansas' defense

Texas A&M plays in its first Southeastern Conference contest of the season when it goes up against Arkansas this Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. Texas A&M’s offense has generated just three touchdowns in its last two games against FBS opponents. They’ve made a quarterback change and it helped to get some of their missing personnel back against Miami (in particular center Bryce Foster). However, they’ve only had the ball for 19 possessions and just about 45 minutes of game time as the defense has struggled to get off of the field while the offense has had issues staying on it.
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama kickoff time announced

The kickoff time and network for No. 10 Arkansas’ game against No. 2 Alabama in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet for the 31st time on Saturday, Oct. 1st inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CDT) on CBS.
