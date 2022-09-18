ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run

The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied with his performance.
MLB
The Associated Press

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on smack: 'Vegas is Vegas'

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray appears content to let face smacks that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray said on Wednesday that the crazy ending to the game mirrored the crazy postgame situation with fans. Talking to reporters, the quarterback didn’t condone the smack, but also didn’t act as if he wanted to hold a grudge. “Stuff happens fast,” Murray said. “I don’t know. I know every person I’ve hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don’t know if he probably didn’t know where he was — it was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun. But — I don’t know — I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that matter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mets’ postseason berth

For the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are heading to the MLB Playoffs. The team clinched their postseason berth on Monday night following a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have been dealing with the surging Atlanta Braves while also working through some struggles...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Brian Snitker speaks on Braves’ upcoming White House visit

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is excited for the opportunity to go to the White House. Brian Snitker and the rest of the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves will get to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, Sept. 26. Atlanta will be making its final...
POTUS

