Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied with his performance.
MLB・
What do the Braves do with struggling Matt Olson?
Around the yard with 92.9 the Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley as he talked about how should the Braves handle slumping first baseman Matt Olson?
Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets playoff berth goes viral
The legend of The Bach only continues to grow. The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.
Kyle Wright the latest Braves pitcher to be listed among Hall of Famers
Kyle Wright is only the most recent pitcher to be included among Hall of Fame guys, but that only begins to show just how good a season the Atlanta Braves rotation has enjoyed in 2022
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on smack: 'Vegas is Vegas'
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray appears content to let face smacks that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray said on Wednesday that the crazy ending to the game mirrored the crazy postgame situation with fans. Talking to reporters, the quarterback didn’t condone the smack, but also didn’t act as if he wanted to hold a grudge. “Stuff happens fast,” Murray said. “I don’t know. I know every person I’ve hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don’t know if he probably didn’t know where he was — it was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun. But — I don’t know — I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that matter.
MLB world reacts to Mets’ postseason berth
For the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are heading to the MLB Playoffs. The team clinched their postseason berth on Monday night following a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have been dealing with the surging Atlanta Braves while also working through some struggles...
Bleacher Report suggests Nets upgrade at center in trade with Hawks
While the Brooklyn Nets were able to retain young talent at the center position in Nic Claxton at the beginning of the offseason, analysts believe that the team could benefit from an upgrade. Basketball writer Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposes a trade between the Atlanta Hawks and the Nets,...
Brian Snitker speaks on Braves’ upcoming White House visit
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is excited for the opportunity to go to the White House. Brian Snitker and the rest of the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves will get to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, Sept. 26. Atlanta will be making its final...
