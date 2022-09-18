TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray appears content to let face smacks that happened in Vegas stay in Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that they were investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck the Cardinals quarterback amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray said on Wednesday that the crazy ending to the game mirrored the crazy postgame situation with fans. Talking to reporters, the quarterback didn’t condone the smack, but also didn’t act as if he wanted to hold a grudge. “Stuff happens fast,” Murray said. “I don’t know. I know every person I’ve hit in the face, I did it for a reason. I don’t know if he probably didn’t know where he was — it was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas. I’m sure he was having fun. But — I don’t know — I don’t think any player should be getting touched in that matter.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 MINUTES AGO