Clemson, SC

Social media reacts to the first half of Clemson vs. LA Tech

 3 days ago

The first half of Clemson’s matchup versus Louisiana Tech in Memorial Stadium is officially in the books with the Tigers holding a 13-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Clemson’s offense recorded two field goals and one touchdown over the course of the half. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 12-for-22 for 144 yards, 42 yards rushing and a 55% completion rate. Uiagalelei had two monster throws for 41 yards and 38 yards to Joseph Ngata and Antonio Williams respectively, one of which resulted in the Tigers lone touchdown of the half.

On the other hand, Clemson’s defense struggled to contain Louisiana Tech’s offense which garnered 156 yards of offense and two field goals.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the first half of the Clemson-Louisiana Tech game:

5 reasons Clemson gets the win over Louisiana Tech

