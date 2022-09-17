ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Mafah puts Clemson up 27-6

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Clemson has picked things up in the second half as Phil Mafah took a four-yard carry into the end zone to put the Tigers up 27-6 in the third quarter.

It was a 14-play, 90-yard drive for the Tigers, being one of the best-looking drives of their season so far.

On the drive’s first play, running back Will Shipley showed his explosiveness, breaking off a 27-yard run. He also broke off a nice 9-yard run on 4th and 1 to keep the Tigers’ drive going.

Uiagalelei was solid on the drive, making plays with his feet while delivering some nice passes as well. Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall recorded his first catch as a Tiger on an 11-yard completion.

