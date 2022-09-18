Read full article on original website
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of FameMargaret MinnicksLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing
Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Cool temperatures sunshine expected Wednesday in SoCal
Southern California will see some mild temperatures on Wednesday, just slightly below normal for this time of year, but the heat is returning soon.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Column: I almost died getting to the city’s ‘open streets’ event on my bike
The Beach Streets event proved once again how many people are just waiting for the chance to ditch their cars; it also shows how dangerous our streets really are any other day when cars reign supreme. The post Column: I almost died getting to the city’s ‘open streets’ event on my bike appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building
A $16.7 million renovation and preservation project is now underway in the historic building, which will restore, preserve and modernize the facility. The post Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building appeared first on Long Beach Post.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
KTLA.com
Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary
Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents
TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
foxla.com
LA County gas prices continue to go back up
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according...
Fire damages several palm trees near Hollywood Bowl
Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn" fire near the Hollywood Bowl, an unusual sight for concertgoers, but no injuries or structure damage was reported.
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
spectrumnews1.com
Providence plans $712M medical expansion in southern Orange County
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (CNS) — Providence Mission Hospital announced plans Monday for a major expansion that will include a 100-bed patient tower, along with new medical centers in Rancho Mission Viejo and San Clemente. “The innovative three-part plan includes a substantial expansion of the Mission Viejo hospital campus and...
KTLA.com
USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’
The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California was evacuated Sunday due to a suspected hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m. when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find no one sick or injured and the building evacuated.
