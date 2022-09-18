ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing

Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Del Rey, CA
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Torrance, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Torrance, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Santa Monica Pier#Sewage#Ocean Water#Local Life#Bacteria#Urban Construction#Diseases#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Travel Info#What To Do
KTLA.com

Tam O’Shanter restaurant celebrating 100th anniversary

Tam O’Shanter restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. In the 1930s, the Tam, located 2980 Los Feliz Blvd. in Atwater Village, was one of the first restaurants in L.A. to have carhops and the owners are bringing it back in celebration. The L.A. Derby Dolls will entertain on their skates and deliver food to people’s cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
TORRANCE, CA
The Associated Press

Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LA County gas prices continue to go back up

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 16th consecutive day Sunday, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.429. The average price has increased 18.3 cents over the past 16 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Providence plans $712M medical expansion in southern Orange County

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (CNS) — Providence Mission Hospital announced plans Monday for a major expansion that will include a 100-bed patient tower, along with new medical centers in Rancho Mission Viejo and San Clemente. “The innovative three-part plan includes a substantial expansion of the Mission Viejo hospital campus and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KTLA.com

USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’

The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California was evacuated Sunday due to a suspected hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m. when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find no one sick or injured and the building evacuated.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy