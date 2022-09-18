One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO