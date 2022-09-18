Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall FestLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Off-duty Chicago cop shot on Chicago's Northwest Side
Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty cop was shot near a Jiffy Lube on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Man shot in head on Chicago's West Side
A man was shot in the head while inside of a vehicle in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Dinosaur fossil dubbed ‘the Beast’ arrives at Chicago's Field Museum
It's a 2,500 pound blob, which is a plaster field jacket used to protect and transport dinosaur fossils from an excavation site in southern Missouri.
Chicago bar patrons scramble as gunfire rings out
A drive-by shooting outside a bar in West Town Friday night left one person injured and dozens others running for cover.
Chicago sees one of the most violent weekends of the year
Though Chicago saw one of the most violent weekends of the year, the city's top cop says homicides on the West Side are down.
Chicago man facing charges in Pilsen shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a July shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood. Daniel Lopez, 18, is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 27-year-old man who was driving on July 23 in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, police said. Lopez was arrested...
Joe, Grichuk lead Rockies over Cubs 4-3 for rare road win
CHICAGO - Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9.
De La Cruz hits grand slam, Marlins beat Cubs 10-3
CHICAGO - Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam in the third inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3 on Monday night. Rookie Charles Leblanc and Jon Berti also went deep while Miguel Rojas had three hits for the Marlins. Berti also singled twice and stole two bases, giving him an NL-leading 36.
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
Bears regroup after getting picked apart by Rodgers, Packers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bears were feeling good about themselves following a surprising, rain-soaked victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field to start coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. Leave it to Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers to bring them down a peg, this time...
Chicago Tylenol murders: A look back 40 years later
Next week marks 40 years since the Tylenol murders shook Chicago and the nation. Decades later, it remains a cold case. Or is it?
Video shows patrons at West Town bar scramble after shots fired
CHICAGO - A West Town bar says it was the target of a random shooting Friday night. According to a Facebook post from The Aberdeen Tap, the victim was on the patio when they were struck by gunfire. Chicago police said the victim was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
Open House Chicago grants access to the city's most stunning architectural wonders
Juanna Blackwell, chief operating officer at the Chicago Architecture Center, previews this year's Open House Chicago festival taking place at significant sites across the city from Oct. 15-16.
Man fatally shot in face near Chicago's South Loop
CHICAGO - A man was killed when someone opened fire on a group of people near Chicago's South Loop early Sunday. Police say an unidentified man was shot in the face and chest while standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court around 12:45 a.m. The...
Packers’ Jenkins, Lazard active Sunday after missing opener
CHICAGO - Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins are active for Sunday night’s game with the Chicago Bears after missing the Packers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota. That means the Packers will have their top returning receiver and one of their top two offensive...
Video shows Chicago police open fire from unmarked car that resulted in criminal charges
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows two Chicago police officers opening fire from their unmarked car last July, a shooting that has resulted in criminal charges against them both.
Downtown crime: 2 men shot in Chicago Loop minutes apart
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in downtown Chicago's Loop just minutes apart early Saturday morning. Police say a 32-year-old man was in a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Waker Drive when a red sedan drove by firing shots around 1:08 a.m. The victim was...
3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh. She was taken to Rush...
Authorities identify body found on Evanston high school campus
EVANSTON, Ill. - Authorities have identified the body of a woman who was discovered on the campus of an Evanston high school Tuesday morning. The body of Kathy L. Judge, 63, of Evanston was discovered by a school staff member near an outdoor field on the north side Evanston Township High School, located at 1600 Dodge Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties
CHICAGO - Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kane counties. That warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m.
