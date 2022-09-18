ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man facing charges in Pilsen shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in a July shooting in the Pilsen neighborhood. Daniel Lopez, 18, is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 27-year-old man who was driving on July 23 in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, police said. Lopez was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Joe, Grichuk lead Rockies over Cubs 4-3 for rare road win

CHICAGO - Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

De La Cruz hits grand slam, Marlins beat Cubs 10-3

CHICAGO - Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam in the third inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3 on Monday night. Rookie Charles Leblanc and Jon Berti also went deep while Miguel Rojas had three hits for the Marlins. Berti also singled twice and stole two bases, giving him an NL-leading 36.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire
Fox 32 Chicago

Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 32 Chicago

Authorities identify body found on Evanston high school campus

EVANSTON, Ill. - Authorities have identified the body of a woman who was discovered on the campus of an Evanston high school Tuesday morning. The body of Kathy L. Judge, 63, of Evanston was discovered by a school staff member near an outdoor field on the north side Evanston Township High School, located at 1600 Dodge Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
EVANSTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy