Washington, DC

17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

By Daniel Hamburg
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival.

“H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi.

DC News Now was among dozens of participants and vendors that spanned 12 blocks, filling them with art, entertainment, food and more.

“Being a small, young business, it’s definitely really impactful to see our entire community in one place and we actually give them food, give them experience, give them a taste of our culture,” said Kadeem Todd, co-owner of District Jerk and Jerk at Nite.

The festival is used as an economic development tool to highlight the changes of H Street.

“This is the best marketing tool possible,” Todd said. “They see the smoke coming from the grill. They see everybody smiling, chewing into their mac and cheese.”

People of all ages got to experience the festivities.

“We already got some food from that one place over there and it’s pretty good,” said 14-year-old Justice Young. “I like it. I really like H Street because I’ve been here ever since I was a kid.”

For Karimi, it was a change to sell her art and just enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s so beautiful to see people just being free and happy and out and about and the great diversity of people and diversity of businesses,” Karimi said.

“We all should be together working together. It’s all the same community. We’re providing a good service,” Todd said.

Tracey Robinson - Smith
3d ago

Glad to hear things turned out well for Everyone. I Love D.C. 🙌👏👏👏👏👏💯

