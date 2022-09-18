ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

The YWCA glows in hope of recovery from addiction

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbhPV_0i005g4R00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With all the tragic stories of addiction in West Virginia, it can be hard to remember that the option for recovery is always there.

It’s with that hopeful spirit that the Wheeling YWCA held another Glow Event for Fun in Recovery at the JB Chambers field.

Lights and glow sticks lit up the dark park as children and adults celebrated the progress of their loved ones.

The joy was felt all over the Mountain State, as the event was coordinated with groups in other cities as well.

The YWCA says those in recovery come out of addiction an even more amazing individual than before.

Sometimes, more often than not, you don’t even recognize the person, there’s a complete transformation. And the fact that sometimes they meet or exceed even the individual that presented before their addiction is the unique and amazing thing.

Laura Albertini-Weigel, Director, YWCA Wheeling WIND Program

The YWCA is also now a two-time consecutive winner of the statewide Glow Run t-shirt graphic design competition, with resident Ashlie Curtis behind the logo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

House of the Carpenter burns the mortgage

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 58 months ago, the House of the Carpenter launched a campaign to build a new youth center on Wheeling Island. On Monday night, officials were able to officially celebrate after raising all 2.7 million dollars that they needed. They held a ceremonial “burning of the mortgage” to symbolically mark paying […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville wins “Water System of the Year”

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville Water Board was recently named the “Water System of the Year” by the West Virginia Rural Water Association. The official presentation took place at the City Council Meeting today at 6pm. Jerry Dotson with the WVRWA conducted a surprise visit to the facility, and was so impressed […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Health
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville Fire swears in new Firefighter

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A new firefighter has been sworn in for the Steubenville Fire Department!  Brodie Gagne is the newest member of the department and is filling a vacancy they had from a recent retiree. He is from Medina County and is currently a volunteer firefighter there. His friends from Franciscan University had him fill […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barlow Fair ramping up four days of fun for all ages

BARLOW — The 2022 Barlow Fair, presented by the Barlow Agricultural and Mechanical Association Inc. of Washington County, will be Thursday through Sunday at the Barlow Fairgrounds at the intersection of Ohio 550 and Ohio 339 in Barlow. Inside vendors will setup on Tuesday. Fair entries will come in...
BARLOW, OH
WDTV

Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area, including one at a home in Fairmont. Starting this week, Lifetime Movies will be filming in Fairmont. It’s for one of five movies they will be filming in the area. One of the movies...
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ywca#The Wheeling Ywca#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Ohio library allows you to drink and read

Taste your way through local craft beer, sample a charcuterie board, and learn all about craft beer at the Books & Brews event on October 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Main Library in downtown Steubenville.    “We are so excited to partner with the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce for a Books & Brews event. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
WELLSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

New Steubenville Police Chief sworn in

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Steubenville Police has a new Chief!  Ken Anderson was sworn in in front of family and friend in Council Chambers Monday afternoon!  He is a 29 year veteran on the force and says he is so humbled and honored to take over this new role.  He thanked his wife, his mom, his […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Project BEST hosts 7th Annual Construction Jobs & Career Fair

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Is your son or daughter interested in building homes or maybe they may have even expressed a desire to get trained in a construction trade once they graduate? Well, if that is the case, then there’s a great chance they joined other classmates and upper classmen from 17 area high schools […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

First ever Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas is right around the corner, and with that comes the events that lead up to it! Renaissance Weirton Corporation is getting geared up for the 2022 Christmas on Main Street event which is taking place on Saturday, November 19. They have a new event this year called The Cutest Christmas Pet […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Health Department says don’t sleep with your baby

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Co-sleeping is a dangerous practice that can cause a baby to die of suffocation, entrapment, strangulation or sudden infant death syndrome. Linda Mehl, RN, with the Belmont County Health Department, says you should never put your baby in bed with you. A Hamilton County, Ohio, mother is now facing charges of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ziegenfelder Co. expands twin pop production across the country

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With an increased demand for product Ziegenfelder Co. has the need to produce more of their iconic twin pops by expanding into other areas of the country.  Right now, Ziegenfelder Co. has locations in Wheeling, West Virginia, Denver, Colorado, and Chino, California and they have just received the Governor’s Texas Enterprise […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

New Executive Director named at GWSEA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority has just named its new Executive Director. Wheeling resident Kelly Tucker will oversee both WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre beginning October first. Tucker is the former general manager of the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. She has worked for the last […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Museum historian gets his own exhibit in Flushing

FLUSHING, Ohio (WTRF) — A new exhibit is unveiled this weekend at the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, Ohio. It’s in honor of the late John Mattox, the founder and long-time curator of the museum. The exhibit has been created in Mattox’s former office, and is filled with information and items about people who helped […]
FLUSHING, OH
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy