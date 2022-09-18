The YWCA glows in hope of recovery from addiction

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With all the tragic stories of addiction in West Virginia, it can be hard to remember that the option for recovery is always there.

It’s with that hopeful spirit that the Wheeling YWCA held another Glow Event for Fun in Recovery at the JB Chambers field.

Lights and glow sticks lit up the dark park as children and adults celebrated the progress of their loved ones.

The joy was felt all over the Mountain State, as the event was coordinated with groups in other cities as well.

The YWCA says those in recovery come out of addiction an even more amazing individual than before.

Sometimes, more often than not, you don’t even recognize the person, there’s a complete transformation. And the fact that sometimes they meet or exceed even the individual that presented before their addiction is the unique and amazing thing. Laura Albertini-Weigel, Director, YWCA Wheeling WIND Program

The YWCA is also now a two-time consecutive winner of the statewide Glow Run t-shirt graphic design competition, with resident Ashlie Curtis behind the logo.

