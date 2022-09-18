Texas Tech defense battles, offense sputters in road loss to No. 16 NC State

As quickly as he learned how to win a game on his own in a double-overtime win against nationally-ranked Houston last week, Donovan Smith found out he could lose one just as fast.

Facing fourth-and-one, deep in NC State territory, the Texas Tech sophomore quarterback stepped up before flinging a pass to the right side of the field that was picked off by NC State’s Aydan White.

The sophomore defensive back intercepted the ball and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown to put the No. 16 Wolfpack up 20-0 with 4:40 before halftime.

That turn of momentum, along with a sputtering offense, proved to be too much for the Red Raiders to overcome as they dropped a 27-14 road decision to nationally-ranked NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

With the loss, Texas Tech ends its nonconference schedule with a 2-1 mark before it hosts the University of Texas on Sept. 24.

While the pick-6, and muffed punt, spotted 10 points to the Wolfpack, the dagger may have been a decision by the Red Raider coaching staff to go for it on fourth-and-8 from their own 35.

Smith, unable to find a playmaker open in a five-wide set, ran up the middle for three yards before he was brought down well short of the first-down marker.

On the ensuing possession, NC State ran a trick play in which wide receiver Thayer Thomas threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Demie Sumo-Karnbaye — who ended with 57 receiving yards to go with 93 yards rushing and another score. Quarterback Devin Leary threw a backward pass to Thomas, who was on the left, and Thomas threw it to Sumo-Karnbaye who was wide open on the right side to provide the Wolfpack a 27-7 advantage with 14:20 left in the contest.

Texas Tech showed some life, though, engineering a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with Smith faking an end-around to Myles Price before he kept it and ran 3 yards for the touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-14 with 10:46 to play.

After the Red Raider defense forced another punt, and a received a friendly bounce, Smith — facing fourth-and-10 from his own 40 – threw his second interception of the game and put Texas Tech in battle with the game clock at the 8:38 mark of the fourth.

White finished with two interceptions, while C.J. Clark tallied two sacks on the night.

Smith ended his night throwing for 214 yards and one touchdown — to go along with two picks — on 21-of-36 passing. Behren Morton, who came in late in the fourth quarter, went 4-of-7 for 85 yards before he also threw an interception.

Price led all receivers with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Injury update: Bryce Ramirez, a former walk-on who worked his way up, earned a scholarship and was making his first career start Saturday night in his fourth season with the program, suffered an apparent compound fracture of his lower left leg in the first quarter.

Strong start: Since 2020, NC State had a 13-2 record when leading at halftime. That improved to 14-2 with the Wolfpack win Saturday night.

Series update: NC State takes a 5-1 lead in the series over the Red Raiders, defeating Texas Tech for the first time since the two teams met last in 2003. They face off again in 2027.

What’s next: Texas Tech hosts No. 21 Texas at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. No. 16 NC State is slated to host UConn at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24.