Fox 19
Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A second investigation is underway following the death of an 11-year-old boy found unresponsive in a pool over the weekend. Police on Tuesday identified the boy as Eric Neeyakuru. He found by witnesses around 7 p.m. Saturday at a birthday party. Witnesses gave him CPR before...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 arrested after dismembered body found inside Middletown home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people have been arrested after police said a man walked into the Middletown Police Station and admitted to dismembering a body on Tuesday. Police said 34-year-old John Havens walked into the police station asking to talk to an officer. Police said he told officers that...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Colerain and Harrison avenues in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Colerain and Harrison avenues in West End. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Oak Hills High School informs parents of threat made, police investigation; classes to continue Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Police were investigating an incident at Oak Hills High School involving a threat on social media Tuesday. School superintendent Jeff Brandt sent an alert to parents Tuesday evening, stating a threat was received on one of the school’s social media pages. The Green Township Police Department...
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 2 children dead after being rescued from Aster Park apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two children have died after beingrescued from a West Chester apartment fire on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Four-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion have both died after being treated at Cincinnati Children's, the coroner says. A total of four...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating after woman struck by car in Clifton
CINCINNATI — UPDATE. The Cincinnati Police Department is sharing new information regarding a woman being hit on McAlplin Avenue in Clifton early Wednesday morning. Police say around 1:49 a.m., officials responded to the 420 block of McAlpin Ave. to investigate a pedestrian being hit. Officials say a 21-year-old woman...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Groesbeck Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Groesbeck Road in College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Tri County Highway in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Tri County Highway in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a pedestrian struck at Cutter Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the West End, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department announced on Twitter that delays should be expected due to this...
WLWT 5
Woman charged after man robbed, fatally shot while walking home from work in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead. Latoya Dale, 31, is charged with murder and first degree robbery. Police said Dale drove the getaway car to and from the shooting that left Virgil Stewart, 60, dead. The car was caught...
2 children dead, 2 in critical condition after West Chester apartment fire
Two of the four children injured during a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
WLWT 5
Veteran Hamilton police officer in court after veering left of center and causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police sergeant was in court to face charges after he swerved left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle Friday night. Casey Johnson, 40, appeared in court by video from the Butler County jail. Johnson was on the Hamilton force since 2004. He...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Homeowner fatally shoots man who entered home without permission in Lincoln Heights
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a man who allegedly entered into his house without permission in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue when police responded to a report...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in West End
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to reports of a structure fire in the West End on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the fire is taking place at 1621 Linn St. in an apartment building. Reports say smoke is coming from the 12th floor. Do you have photos or video...
