Villa Hills, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries at Colerain and Harrison avenues in West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Colerain and Harrison avenues in West End. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating after woman struck by car in Clifton

CINCINNATI — UPDATE. The Cincinnati Police Department is sharing new information regarding a woman being hit on McAlplin Avenue in Clifton early Wednesday morning. Police say around 1:49 a.m., officials responded to the 420 block of McAlpin Ave. to investigate a pedestrian being hit. Officials say a 21-year-old woman...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Glenway and Rutledge avenues, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One victim was found with a non-life threatening injury and is in stable condition. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 1-year-old dead in Switzerland County crash

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A 1-year-old has died in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Wednesday's coroner's report says 1-year-old Rosalynn Christener died in a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday. Few details are known at this point and the crash is being investigated...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in West End

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to reports of a structure fire in the West End on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the fire is taking place at 1621 Linn St. in an apartment building. Reports say smoke is coming from the 12th floor. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH

