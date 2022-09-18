ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTEBOOK: Boise State's defense again dominant in win over UT Martin

By By JORDAN KAYE and JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

For the second straight week, the Boise State defense allowed just one touchdown.

The Broncos defensive unit carried BSU to a 30-7 win over UT Martin on Saturday and helped the Broncos improve to 2-1 on this young season. And they did it with a team effort.

No BSU player had more than four tackles. Instead, 21 different Broncos recorded a tackle.

They limited an explosive Skyhawks’ passing attack to just 152 yards and held the UT Martin ground game to a whopping 26 yards.

The Boise State defense was again dominant, again the reason the Broncos left the field with a victory.

And this time, the Broncos did that without a defensive turnover and just one sack.

BACHMEIER SPREADS THE BALL AROUND

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier was able to find a number of targets Saturday, with his 18 pass completions going to nine different receivers.

Latrell Caples, George Holani, Stefan Cobbs, Tyniel Hopper, Davis Koetter, Cole Wright, Billy Bowens, Kurt Rafdal and Shea Whiting all had at least one reception in Saturday’s win.

Caples and Holani both shared for the team lead with four catches, while Holani and Cobb both had 4-yard touchdown receptions from Bachmeier in the first half.

“We did some things that we improved on that we wanted to improve on,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “Now we got to keep growing. We spread the ball around today, different guys touched the ball. We just got to continue to find ways to use our personnel on offense, the best we can.”

DALMAS KICKS THREE FIELD GOALS

With Boise State’s offense sputtering at times, kicker Justin Dalmas came to the rescue.

The Rocky Mountain graduate kicked three field goals, helping Boise State stay ahead of UT Martin.

Dalmas had his first field goal after the Skyhawks tied the game at 7-7, kicking a 37-yarder early in the second quarter to give Boise State a 10-7 lead.

He extended that lead to 13-7 with a 48-yard field goal with 5:18 left in the half, then hit a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter to make it 23-7.

Dalmas now has 38 field goal in his Boise State career and with the last one, moved ahead of Greg Erickson (1992-95) for fifth place for career field goals in Boise State’s record book.

Kyle Brotzman, who played from 2007-10, holds the school record with 67.

INJURIES

At least six Broncos missed Saturday’s game due to injury.

Guards Ben Dooley and Mason Rudolph, defensive end Cortez Hogans, tight end Riley Smith, cornerback Markel Reed and linebacker Marco Notarainni are all inactive for the home opener vs. UT Martin.

A Boise State spokesperson said all six were out due to injury.

During the game, cornerback Caleb Biggers was hurt early, but he came back later, which is a good sign for his status next week.

Also leaving the game was linebacker Ezekiel Noa, who was taken to the locker room in the second half, and safety Jared Reed was carted off after an ugly collision on a kickoff return.

BRONCO BITS

• Announced attendance was 36,396. Was told it was a sell out.

• Nampa native Tyler Crowe, a former walk on who played his high school ball at Skyview, recovered a fumble on a fourth-quarter UT Martin kickoff return. It was Boise State’s lone turnover and the Broncos ended up scoring a touchdown a few plays later.

• Boise State was better on third down, going 8 for 16.

