ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WATCH: Brendan Farrell Talks Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Old Dominion

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyBcc_0i005TXs00

Watch UVA kicker Brendan Farrell react to his game-winning field goal over ODU

With a little over three minutes left in regulation, Brendan Farrell pushed his 36-yard field-goal attempt wide right. Had he made it, Virginia would have taken a 16-7 lead to all but seal the win for the Cavaliers over Old Dominion.

Instead, the Monarchs drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown to take the lead. In only 60 seconds, Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers managed to put together a long drive of their own to set Farrell up for a 26-yard field goal attempt with just two seconds left on the clock.

Three minutes after missing a field goal, Brendan Farrell trotted back onto the field and calmly kicked the football right through the uprights as time expired to give Virginia the 16-14 win.

Hear what Farrell had to say about his game-winning kick following the game in the video below:

Brendan Farrell reacts to game-winning field goal (; 1:39)

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

UVA Women's Soccer Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Beat No. 2 UNC

WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU

Virginia Averts Upset Bid by Old Dominion on Game-Winning Field Goal

No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Falls at Boston College in ACC Opener

UVA Men's Soccer Loses Heartbreaker to Notre Dame

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Wing Rakease Passmore

UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Sets Decision Date

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Virginia Cavaliers#Unc#Sports Illustrated Latest
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Body recovered near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy