Twitter reacts to Penn State’s jaw dropping victory at Auburn

Penn State went down south for a rare trip by a Big Ten into an SEC stadium, but they handled it like it was just another business trip. Penn State blew away Auburn and sent the fans home early starting late in the third quarter. Jordan-Hare Stadium was the scene of Penn State’s 41-12 victory to complete a sweep in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Auburn, and there was little doubt who the superior team was in this year’s matchup.

Naturally, the result of the game was viewed through contrasting lenses, but Penn State fans and former players were certainly enjoying the action and sharing their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the best tweets following Penn State’s monster win on the road at Auburn.

History made on The Plains

https://twitter.com/BryanDFischer/status/1571271825300271104

David Pollack was impressed!

https://twitter.com/davidpollack47/status/1571261869129666563

Just warming up for that Big Ten CBS contract

https://twitter.com/JamesFrankwin/status/1571261867351310338

Nick Singleton quickly catching on

https://twitter.com/TomFornelli/status/1571267092145471488

Saquon Barkley approves of Nick Singleton

https://twitter.com/saquon/status/1571268622789627906

Maybe Auburn isn't that good?

https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1571259813346033665

So sorry about your Orange Out, Auburn

https://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1571265623245692931

Jaquan Brisker chimes in

https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571256642955616257 https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571268111952642050

Daryll Clark was proud too!

https://twitter.com/CaptainClark17/status/1571270253392416777

Micah Parsons probably wanted in on the celebration too!

https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571274854824820738 https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571308742490062849

It was a rough afternoon for Auburn fans

https://twitter.com/PSUBarstool/status/1571253758159470593

Penn State would have covered either way

https://twitter.com/BarrettSallee/status/1571259864994684930

