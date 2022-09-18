ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Twitter reacts to Penn State’s jaw dropping victory at Auburn

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

Penn State went down south for a rare trip by a Big Ten into an SEC stadium, but they handled it like it was just another business trip. Penn State blew away Auburn and sent the fans home early starting late in the third quarter. Jordan-Hare Stadium was the scene of Penn State’s 41-12 victory to complete a sweep in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Auburn, and there was little doubt who the superior team was in this year’s matchup.

Naturally, the result of the game was viewed through contrasting lenses, but Penn State fans and former players were certainly enjoying the action and sharing their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the best tweets following Penn State’s monster win on the road at Auburn.

History made on The Plains

David Pollack was impressed!

Just warming up for that Big Ten CBS contract

Nick Singleton quickly catching on

Saquon Barkley approves of Nick Singleton

Maybe Auburn isn't that good?

So sorry about your Orange Out, Auburn

Jaquan Brisker chimes in

Daryll Clark was proud too!

Micah Parsons probably wanted in on the celebration too!

It was a rough afternoon for Auburn fans

Penn State would have covered either way

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Central Mountain PIAA place-winner Walizer commits to LH wrestling

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Griffin Walizer, currently a junior at Central Mountain High School, has announced he will do his collegiate wrestling at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. Griffin, the son of Central Mountain head coach Biff Walizer and wife Marci, posted his announcement on social media:. Committed to The...
15-Building Apartment and Commercial Complex Planned in Benner Township

A developer has proposed a 15-building complex with apartment units and commercial space near University Park Airport in Benner Township. Christopher Schnure, Centre County subdivision and land development planner, presented a brief overview of the preliminary land development plan for The Cascade, which would be located at the end of High Tech Drive, during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning.
