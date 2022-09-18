ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Torrance, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Torrance, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Torrance, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
foxla.com

Long Beach Aquarium releases more than 100 endangered frogs back into the wild

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs who were raised and cared for at Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific are being released back into their habitat in the Southern California mountains to help rebuild their populations, the aquarium announced Sunday. "The Aquarium's amphibian team [has] taken special...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Activist wants to protect LA street vendors from rising crime

LOS ANGELES - There are about 75 street vendors along Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard. As activist Edin Enamorado goes from vendor to vendor along Alvarado by MacArthur Park he says that here, like in many parts of Southern California crimes against street vendors have seemingly gone up community-wide over the summer. Some street vendors have been robbed, hurt and even killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Bay Beach#Water Contamination#Ocean Water#Foodsafety#Diseases#General Health
arcadiaquill.com

Debate Over the Removal of Peafowls

Peafowls have long been residents of Arcadia, and they remain to be one of the most special aspects of the city. However, Arcadia is not the first home of the peafowls; they were brought over from India in the late 19th century by Elias J. (Lucky) Baldwin, the man who founded the city. After purchasing Rancho Santa Anita for $200,000 in 1875, Baldwin brought in the peafowls to enhance the area, which is now known as the Los Angeles (LA) County Arboretum. However, the peafowl population gradually expanded out of the Arboretum into nearby cities, such as Pasadena.
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Rabid bat found in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities confirmed a bat in Fountain Valley has tested positive for rabies. According to officials, the bat was found in a parking lot at pickleball court 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on Wednesday, Sept. 14 around 10:30 a.m. Anyone who may have had physical...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’

The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California was evacuated Sunday due to a suspected hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m. when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find no one sick or injured and the building evacuated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy