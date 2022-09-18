ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Dc Comics
msn.com

Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious

We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy