Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
'Bills Mafia' reacts to Buffalo's dominating win on 'Monday Night Football' over Titans
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
5 takeaways from the Bills' 41-7 win vs. the Titans
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2:. No doubt about it: The Bills made the Titans give up. After linebacker Matt Milano returned a pick-six interception for a score, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel threw in the towel. After...
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in ambulance after suffering neck injury
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had gotten off to a great start in his third season with the team, picking
Popculture
Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospitalized During Monday Night Football
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary neck injury on Monday night when the team was taking on the Tennessee Titans. Right before halftime, Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks when he was hit by teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson's neck was bent backward when he was hit by Edmunds, leading him to remain on the turf for about a minute before an ambulance was called onto the field, per CBS Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 best bets to make in Bills-Titans Monday Night Football matchup
Here are five of the best bets to place during the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football:. Dawson Knox any time TD (+155) Knox had a very quiet season opener. His bread and butter is the red zone. Without Gabe Davis (questionable), Knox should be the Bills’ top target when near the goal line.
What uniforms the Bills, Titans will wear in Week 2
The Bills host the Titans in their 2022 home opener on Monday Night Football in Week 2. In doing so, it will be a solid-on-solid affair. The uniforms being worn by both teams were announced ahead of kickoff. For the Bills, it’ll be all blue:. The Titans went on...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
West Seneca, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The The Gow School for Dyslexia and Learning Disabilities volleyball team will have a game with West Seneca Christian School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Gow School for Dyslexia and Learning Disabilities.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0