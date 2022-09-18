Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Taste of Majesty at Royal RamenJ.M. LesinskiMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
8th annual BBQ Grillers Cup to benefit Help 4 Kids Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Calling all barbecue fans! You can eat tasty barbecue to help feed kids in Horry County. The 8th annual Grillers Cup BBQ Cookoff and Chicken Wing Competition is this weekend at Lakewood Camping Resort. All proceeds will benefit Help 4 Kids of Horry County....
wpde.com
Downtown Florence semifinalist for 2023 Great American Main Street Award for 2nd year
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Downtown Florence is a semifinalist for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award for the second straight year. The Great American Main Street Award program recognizes communities that use the Main Street Approach and have been awarded since 1995. Downtown Florence's Main Street Program was...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Best Bartenders in Myrtle Beach – 2022 Guide
Hiring new staff means that you need to carefully and thoroughly look at all the interested candidates. You should make sure that every single person you hire aligns well with the culture of your restaurant. When it comes to hiring a bartender, it gets even more tricky. This is because...
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Marion County woman fosters 188 children in nearly 40 years
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hannah Ford, 86, of Marion County has fostered 188 children since 1983, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Social Service. Ford said she became a foster mother not long after her five biological children left home as adults. She said she wanted to...
Pride Myrtle Beach urges people to spend money in Myrtle Beach city limits instead of Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBW) — Pride Myrtle Beach is asking people to stay in and spend their money within Myrtle Beach city limits and not in Horry County after county leaders rescinded a Pride Month resolution in June. “The city of Myrtle Beach offers many beautiful accommodations and some of the best restaurants, brewery’s and […]
wpde.com
Coastal Carolina University partners with City of Conway through community service
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University is continuing its Founders' Day celebrations by beautifying its campus. Students and members of the Conway community spent the morning spreading mulch at the school's new arboretum. The 1.5-acre public garden research facility and green space feature collections of trees that are...
The Post and Courier
Food Lion to hold ribbon cutting ceremony September 21
First 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card. The Kingstree Food Lion will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, to officially unveil significant changes made in the store over the last several months. On Sept. 21, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $250, and additional giveaways will take place over the next several days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering the Hamlet chicken plant fire
(WGHP) — Bryant Simon lived in Raleigh in 1991, and he was awoken – both figuratively and to a degree, intellectually – each morning by the delivery of his local paper The News & Observer. “It was almost that thump every morning of the paper hitting the door that got me interested. There was powerful, extensive, […]
myrtlebeach.com
SOS Fall Migration 2022
The SOS Fall Migration is slated for September 15-25, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to celebrate our state dance, shagging. Shaggers will come to the beach for the last event of the season. The SOS lounges in the area host dancing, tea parties, classes and live music. Hot spots...
Golf Digest
The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach
There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
$50,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Mega Millions players should check their tickets. With no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot for Friday has rolled to $301 million. But not before someone in Columbia and Bishopville came close to winning it all last night. LOCAL FIRST |...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City PD to remember Lt Stewart
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The police officers of Lake City will wear bands across their badges for a week beginning Sept. 17 in remembrance of Lt. John Stewart who was killed on duty one year ago. Stewart, originally from Passaic, N.J., called Lake City his home and was an...
Fire damages townhomes in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire damaged a townhome Tuesday afternoon in Murrells Inlet. Crews were called to the townhome on Vereen Road just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials. The fire was at a townhome off of Vereen Road. The fire started on the top floor of one townhouse unit and spread […]
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
wpde.com
More than 7-foot-tall statue coming to Conway's Riverfront Park, costing $197,000
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 7-foot statue of a man pushing a woman and dog through floodwaters will be coming to Riverfront Park in Conway with City Council agreeing to spend an estimated $197,500 for the artist's work. The price does not include the cost of a fountain that...
manninglive.com
Children's Home needs items most people don't think to donate
The Turbeville Children’s Home is in need of items that tend to go overlooked by donors. While all donations are very appreciated, the children’s home is running out of several necessities. They are asking for paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, plastic spoons and forks, and all sizes of...
heraldadvocate.com
County has digital sign on Broad Street
If you have traveled down Broad Street in Bennettsville near the railroad track, you have probably noticed a new digital sign. Marlboro County Council members Ken Stroman and Dr. Damien Johnson spearheaded the effort to bring the sign to fruition. Last year, Stroman said he and Johnson were coming back...
Comments / 0