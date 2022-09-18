Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
atozsports.com
Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
Archbishop Hoban dance team, cheerleaders help their team to victory over St. Ignatius
AKRON, Ohio -- The second-ranked Archbishop Hoban Knights football team showed its might Friday (Sept. 16) as it overpowered the No. 5-ranked St. Ignatius Wildcats by a 28-7 score, led by running back Lamar Sperling’s 232 total yards. Sperling, a University of Buffalo commit, rushed the ball 29 times...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
akronschools.com
Early College HS Achieves Five Stars All Around
We recognize Akron Early College High School (AECHS) for its Five Star rating in ALL categories in the State Report Card issued last week. Congratulations to scholars, faculty, staff and Principal Thomas O’Neil for this achievement. (See this link for our report card breakdown.) Not only did the school...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron to add more speed tables to roadways based on resident input
AKRON, Ohio — Speed tables installed earlier this year to slow down Akron’s lead-footed drivers will reappear next year, and some could be in new locations, the city said. Earlier this year, 28 speed tables were installed on 14 Akron streets. The tables were positioned in all 10 wards, with some areas requiring two tables.
What are DMT labs and why are Akron police growing concerned about them?
Akron police are sending out a warning about dangerous, illegal drug labs that are starting to pop up in neighborhoods around town.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
daltonkidronnews.com
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
New videos released in Jayland Walker police shooting
The city of Akron is releasing four new body camera videos from the June 27 shooting of Jayland Walker, who was killed in a hail of bullets fired by eight officers.
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
everydayakron.com
Meet Jennifer Walker
Your Instagram host for the week of September 18, 2022. I’ve lived in Akron most of my life. We have chosen to raise our six kids in Highland Square so we can take advantage of what the city has to offer and be close by my husband’s job and our church. I have acted as the city ambassador to my kids as I have been homeschooling for 16 years. The things we love the most about Akron are the museums and libraries, the abundant green-space, the abundance of educational choices, the low cost of living and the people!
whbc.com
34-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sunday morning shooting death in Akron. 34-year-old Dartanian Howard was found dead in a parking lot off East Lods Street in the city. He had been shot several times. A caller from nearby Elizabeth Park says he made the discovery. No...
One killed in Holmes County motorcycle crash
A 51-year-old Massillon man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into two others on a motorcycle. It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 39, east of Township Road 219, according to a post on the Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
Man found shot to death in Akron parking lot
A man, who appears to have been shot to death, was discovered in an Akron parking lot over the weekend.
Cleveland Scene
This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
spectrumnews1.com
The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Two-Vehicle Wayne Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Tuesday night. The State Highway Patrol says Jessica Gaumer of Wooster hit a pickup truck that failed to yield at a stop sign along Route 83 between Wooster and Burbank.
15-year-old rescued from Canton Township cell tower
A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a cell tower early Tuesday morning after he reportedly got stuck 190 feet above the ground, firefighters said.
