KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning after a dump truck hit an overhead sign. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes remained closed for about five hours, opening back up shortly before 9 a.m. The delay was because the Kansas Department of Transportation had to remove and replace the sign before traffic could be allowed back underneath.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO