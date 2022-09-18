Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Woman dies following Tuesday evening shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a woman who was shot on Tuesday evening died from her injuries. Just before 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Cypress Ave. after someone heard gunshots. While officers were on their way, 911 dispatchers received multiple additional calls about a shooting in the same block.
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman at Shawnee apartment
Doniel Sublett Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in Johnson County for the deadly shooting of a woman at a Shawnee apartment complex.
Kansas City police investigating after woman shot to death Tuesday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Monday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Cypress Avenue.
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
Motorcyclist ejected, critically injured in Kansas City crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being ejected in a crash on The Paseo in Kansas City late Monday night.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
KCPD attempting to locate teen not seen in nearly two weeks
Police said Jayonna Brown was last seen on September 9 at 6 p.m. near 113th Street and Lewis Avenue.
Kansas City investigating if large event violated plea agreement at Westside home
A neighbor’s video from Friday night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of a Kansas City home on Jefferson Street.
1 dead in fatal hit-and-run multi-vehicle crash Monday night in KCMO
One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision Monday night on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after 1-vehicle crash on Paseo
A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday night on The Paseo near 58th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
KCTV 5
Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning after a dump truck hit an overhead sign. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes remained closed for about five hours, opening back up shortly before 9 a.m. The delay was because the Kansas Department of Transportation had to remove and replace the sign before traffic could be allowed back underneath.
KCTV 5
Student brought unloaded gun to Osage Trail Middle School, officials say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is investigating an incident of a student bringing a firearm to school. The Fort Osage School District stated Osage Trail Middle School staff received a report of a student having a gun in their possession. Along with a school resource officer, administrators found the...
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
KCTV 5
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
KCTV 5
State organization honors Olathe East SRO for valor during school shooting
“This is actually the first time that we’ve given this award. But, these acts of bravery by Officer Clark just couldn’t go unrecognized. So, we felt that we needed to put something together for him.”
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
KMBC.com
Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
