Sporting Kansas City gets 2 goals from Agada, one from Thommy and beats Minnesota 4-1

The goals kept coming as Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota 4-1 Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC scored three goals in the first half for the fourth time in eight games. Two came from Willy Agada on his 23rd birthday as Sporting made postseason-minded Minnesota United look silly.

“We stayed disciplined,” Agada said. “When you listen and stay disciplined, it always comes out positive.”

Sporting’s players came out aggressive in the first half. Their press was all over Minnesota when they did lose the ball, and their possession wore out Minnesota by the 40th minute. Minnesota striker Luis Amarilla gave up trying to press the Sporting KC defenders when they had the ball at one point, standing at the halfway line with his hands on his knees.

“I thought in the first half we had a relentlessness to go to goal,” Vermes said. “We just wouldn’t stop. And I think it was the desire and hunger to get the goals.”

Agada scored on a header toward the end of the first half and got his second goal late in the match. Agada now has seven goals since his arrival in Kansas City this summer.

“Instead of ‘Beast Mode’ in Seattle, it’s ‘Beast Willy’ in KC,” Vermes said.

Vermes called Agada’s header in the first half a “brave opportunity,” mentioning memories of a man inducted as a Sporting Legend.

“There’s only one guy that I played with that would go for that header, that would’ve been Mo Johnston,” Vermes said. “He would’ve went for that ball as well. And Willie went in and that was a brave but that was a monster of the ball.”

The arrival of Agada and fellow newcomer Erik Thommy marked a significant turnaround for Sporting KC (10-15-7). While it’s likely not enough to get them into the playoffs, it’s certainly reason to be excited about next season

Thommy was excellent again, playing the number 10 role and pulling the strings in the attack. It’s a position he’d barely played before arriving in KC.

“It’s getting better and better,” Thommy said. “Sometimes we talk during the game about which space I have to go, because every opponent is different.

“For example, today, they closed my space with one man more, so that’s why it was difficult to play for me. So I have to change my positions (on the field).”

Sporting is now unbeaten in its last six games. KC has scored 21 goals in its last eight games after tallying just 19 in the previous 24.

Minnesota technically opened Saturday’s scoring after Dayne Saint Clair made a save on Johnny Russell’s shot. The rebound went straight into the legs of Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall and then into the home net for an own-goal.

Thommy made it 2-0 when a pass from Russell fed him in a spot where he could dribble through the Minnesota defense and blast one past Saint Clair.

“At first I wanted to shoot, but then I saw one guy in front of me,” Thommy said. “That’s why I took another touch and then (shot) with my left. It was a great goal. Good ball from Johnny.”

Sporting KC will now take a week off. The team’s final home match is set for Oct. 2 against the Seattle Sounders.