Tennessee football: Five key Vols to watch for vs. Florida

A few first-half injuries against the Akron Zips could mean Tennessee football isn’t at full strength as the Vols get set for their SEC opener against the Florida Gators this week. Whether or not they’ll be full-go Saturday, that certainly throws a wrench into which players will be key if the Vols can win this top 20 matchup.
Tennessee football report card in 63-6 win vs. Akron

Let’s be honest. Akron is an awful team. They went 1-11 last year and have a new head coach this year in former Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead. The only win they have so far is in overtime against the FCS Saint Francis Red Flash. So how are we supposed to take anything Tennessee football did seriously in this game?
