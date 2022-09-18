Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
UVA Football News and Notes: Show of hands … ‘Hoos been to the Carrier Dome?
UVA football coach Tony Elliott asked his team how many of them had been to the Carrier Dome – now the JMA Wireless Dome, but whatever, the Carrier Dome – and didn’t see a lot of hands shoot up. “I think it would be important to get...
Augusta Free Press
Charleston RiverDogs defeat Lynchburg Hillcats, 6-2, to win Carolina League championship
The Charleston RiverDogs topped the Lynchburg Hillcats in Game 2 of the Carolina League Championship Series, 6-2, to clinch the 2022 league title. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back seasons, including their Low-A East title from last season. The game was scoreless through the first three innings as...
Augusta Free Press
What do Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings need to do to fix the shockingly gummed up UVA offense?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Des Kitchings is catching heat from UVA fans because his offense, through three games, frankly, sucks. Virginia averaged 34.6 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2021 under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Under Kitchings, who is new coach Tony Elliott’s OC, the Cavaliers are averaging – gulp! – 17.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
Augusta Free Press
‘Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott’ returns tonight with special guest Chico Bennett Jr.
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” returns on Tuesday live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Pedestrian dead from injuries in hit-and-run on Route 460
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him. Collins died at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Water service interruption planned for Thursday in A Street area
The water line relocation on A Street in Waynesboro is scheduled for Thursday. This includes the 1600 and 1700 blocks of A Street. According to an alert from the city, residents in the area will experience an interruption in water service starting at 9 a.m. The interruption is expected to last for several hours.
Augusta Free Press
Do you believe in magic? Staunton, set for annual Queen City Mischief & Magic, does
This weekend the City of Staunton will be known as Hogsmeade as Wizards and Muggles gather for the seventh annual Queen City Mischief & Magic. This year’s theme is “Welcome Home,” with a subtheme of “Beware of Low-Flying Owls.”. Sarah Lynch founded the weekend event in...
Augusta Free Press
Lamination solutions company to build new facility in Roanoke
North American Specialty Laminations LLC will build a 57,000-square-foot production facility in Roanoke County. The company is a leader in North America for differentiated lamination solutions for the building products industry, according to a press release, and will invest $2 million in establishing a mid-Atlantic operation. The Roanoke facility will create 44 jobs at 5185 Benois Road, and serve NASL’s east/southeast customers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9
The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
Augusta Free Press
Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville
On Saturday, Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On walk day,...
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police release identity of Pennsylvania man who died in Albemarle County plane crash
A New Holland, Pa., man was the sole occupant of a single-engine plane that crashed in a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road in Albemarle County last week. Virginia State Police identified the pilot, Kevin J. Esh, 30, who died in the crash when the Piper fixed-wing aircraft caught fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville issues update to advisory on road work that may affect traffic flow in city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street will be closed until late October. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the existing crosswalk...
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for QCMM festival
From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival. A map of the impacted area is available online. Additionally, parking restrictions will go into effect...
Augusta Free Press
Annual Downtown Halloween Festival returns to Ting Pavilion on Oct. 29
2:00 p.m. – Event begins/registration for costume contest opens. 2:15 p.m. – Costume contest: Individuals Ages 1-6 2:30 p.m. – Brushwood’s School of Dance performance. 3:00 p.m. – Costume contest: Individuals Ages 7-12 3:15 p.m. – Costume contest: Groups. 3:30 p.m. – AirRaid Jugglers...
Augusta Free Press
Breaking: Authorities looking for inmate who escaped at Augusta County/Highland County line
The Highland County and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on Route 250. Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
$100k grant to Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will treat nearly 1,000 low-income patients
The Virginia Healthcare Foundation has awarded at $100,000 grant to the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to provide affordable dental care to low-income residents. According to a news release, many low-income residents in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County struggle to find providers who accept Medicaid or options they can afford. “We...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large
A McDowell man who kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday is still at large. Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County Tuesday morning on felony charges including entering a home with the intent to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, meth distribution and weapons charges, according to court records.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail
The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters. According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election. Voters are reminded:. If you are voting a...
Comments / 0