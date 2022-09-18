ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Augusta Free Press

What do Tony Elliott, Des Kitchings need to do to fix the shockingly gummed up UVA offense?

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Des Kitchings is catching heat from UVA fans because his offense, through three games, frankly, sucks. Virginia averaged 34.6 points and 515.8 yards per game in 2021 under head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Under Kitchings, who is new coach Tony Elliott’s OC, the Cavaliers are averaging – gulp! – 17.7 points and 413.3 yards per game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lamination solutions company to build new facility in Roanoke

North American Specialty Laminations LLC will build a 57,000-square-foot production facility in Roanoke County. The company is a leader in North America for differentiated lamination solutions for the building products industry, according to a press release, and will invest $2 million in establishing a mid-Atlantic operation. The Roanoke facility will create 44 jobs at 5185 Benois Road, and serve NASL’s east/southeast customers.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Authorities lead search for man last seen on Sept. 9

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair. He was last seen...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville

On Saturday, Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On walk day,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
#American Football#College Football
Augusta Free Press

Update: Highland County jail inmate who escaped during transport still at large

A McDowell man who kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday is still at large. Shaun Gwin, 34, had a court appearance in Highland County Tuesday morning on felony charges including entering a home with the intent to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, meth distribution and weapons charges, according to court records.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro voters: Absentee ballots for November election are in the mail

The Waynesboro Voter Registration & Elections office have mailed absentee ballots to all Waynesboro voters. According to their social media account, the ballots should be arriving soon for permanent absentee voters or those who requested a ballot for the November 2022 election. Voters are reminded:. If you are voting a...
WAYNESBORO, VA

