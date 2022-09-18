With multiple swastikas reported on Sacramento State’s campus and in the greater Sacramento area, the Jewish community at the university and in the city are speaking out. In early September, Sac State President Robert Nelsen and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg addressed the swastikas found on Sept. 1 in Solano Hall, according to the Sacramento Bee, and on Sept. 2, reported near Mendocino Hall on the 6000 Block of J Street. No individuals have been held accountable for either swastika.

