Northern California Storm: 11 p.m. Update - Sept. 19
A Northern California storm pummeled Sacramento with heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, it also provide a boon to the Mosquito Fire firefight.
Lincoln, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
From Tupac to Mariah Carey, here are songs that reference Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco. But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs. If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento. Note: Some of these […]
Guest Commentary: The Road to Hell Is through the Halls of the Sacramento Family Court…
Child support in America is a hypocrisy. It purports to ensure economic stability of children, when in fact many of the policies unfairly criminalize, devastate, oppress and marginalize the poor and the vulnerable. Low-income, noncustodial fathers of color face the most devastating consequences. Imagine losing everything in bitter divorce or...
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
On this special episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take a trip to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Luxurious rooms, tons of prizes to win at the Casino, and the best food in the area. Council Oak. Your dining experience at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood takes you...
'Chelsea Time' | Stockton's own Chelsea Gray becomes WNBA champion & MVP
STOCKTON, Calif. — A day after Stockton's own Chelsea Gray won a WNBA championship and was awarded the WNBA Finals MVP award in Connecticut, her hometown has been all smiles. "She's so deserving of everything she's accomplished," said Alle Moreno, St. Mary's High School varsity girls basketball coach. Gray...
‘An attack on us is an attack on everybody’: Facing antisemitism in Sacramento
With multiple swastikas reported on Sacramento State’s campus and in the greater Sacramento area, the Jewish community at the university and in the city are speaking out. In early September, Sac State President Robert Nelsen and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg addressed the swastikas found on Sept. 1 in Solano Hall, according to the Sacramento Bee, and on Sept. 2, reported near Mendocino Hall on the 6000 Block of J Street. No individuals have been held accountable for either swastika.
Reno Aces win Pacific Coast League West Division title despite loss to Sacramento River Cats
The Reno Aces lost to Sacramento on Sunday afternoon but still won the the Pacific Coast League West Division Crown and earned their first post-season berth since 2017. The Sacramento River Cats beat the Aces, 7-4 in Reno's final home game of the year in front of 6,356 fans at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday. ...
Northern California Tuesday rain timeline: What to expect in the Sierra and Valley
Our weather team says rain showers will hang around the Sierra on Tuesday, while the Valley has a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. The best chance of showers will be in higher elevations but rainfall rates will be lower than they were on Monday. Showers are expected in the Sierra on Wednesday.
Northern California Storm: Flooding, crashes, thunderstorms hit Sacramento area
Northern California is getting slammed with heavy rain in the Sacramento area. Weather conditions have resulted in crashes, flooding and even some lightning.
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Kevin Hart adds Sacramento show for his “Reality Check Tour”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter. The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday. […]
Tracking Northern California weather: What to know about Monday rain, possible thunderstorms, flash flood watch
An area of low pressure off the coast is sending in showers at times on Monday in Northern California and brings the possibilty of debris flows near the Mosquito Fire burn scar. "We are looking at some scattered showers in the forecast today, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms for...
Nearly 11K SMUD customers in Elk Grove without power
ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Elk Grove are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 1:05 p.m.
The world’s first long-distance phone lines were used by sneaky miners in California
One might think the world's first long-distance telephone line would have been between places like New York and Boston, but it was actually in the gold hills of California.
Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig
SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given.
Professional stunt rider from Sacramento in Tijuana prison
ROSARITO BEACH, Baja California — A professional, motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento is behind bars in Tijuana, charged with evading arrest and possession of a handgun. CJ Barham, 29, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of the stunts he performs on his custom Harley Davidson.
Power restored for thousands of SMUD customers in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 16,000 SMUD customers were without power Monday afternoon in the North Highlands area. The outage map showed 16,096 customers were been without power for about an hour. Customers started losing power at about 2:39 p.m. and electricity it was restored around 3:40 p.m. SMUD told FOX40 News that the […]
