Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
Tom Brady Addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘That Motherf-----’ Rumor
The Buccaneers quarterback commented on the popular theory.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News
Relationships are always difficult, especially ones in the public eye. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are really in the public eye, too. Everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel does is written about and dissected apart. This week, reports surfaced, revealing that Brady and Gisele have been living...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday
Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality opted to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years. Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer. "In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he...
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
‘I don’t even understand’: Maxx Crosby doesn’t hold back in showing true feelings over Raiders collapse vs. Cardinals
Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are left picking up the pieces following a hard-to-swallow 29-23 overtime loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic: “We played pretty well in the first half,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “Things just got away … It’s super frustrating, but you […] The post ‘I don’t even understand’: Maxx Crosby doesn’t hold back in showing true feelings over Raiders collapse vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys at Giants: Guess Which NFC East Team is Favored?
The win over Cincinnati, seven-point favorites in the meeting at AT&T Stadium, moves the Cowboys to 1-1 as they ready for the Giants.
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
