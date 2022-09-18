Read full article on original website
The Nittany Lions' road trip to Auburn on Saturday was the first time a Big Ten opponent visited Jordan-Hare Stadium ever. After all, the majority of SEC teams typically avoid home-and-home series where they have to travel north of the Mason-Dixon Line. This ended up being a game where Auburn may be reconsidering any thoughts around hosting a second Big Ten team in the future. The Lions swept the home-and-home series with a dominating 41-12 victory as a follow-up to the 28-20 win in 2021. In the end, Penn State's offense displayed a balanced attack which saw the run game roll up 245 yards and the pass game pick up 232 yards.
Penn State impressed a large national viewing audience Saturday afternoon, beating Auburn on the road, 41-12, and improving to 3-0. Now ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Nittany Lions have serious momentum on their side ahead of another home matchup. "Overall, there hasn't been too many Big...
Kaytron Allen arrived at Penn State as a four-star running back recruit out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy with the reputation of a bruising inside runner at 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds. He was also nicknamed “Fatman.” With electric five-star running back Nick Singleton in the fold, Allen seemed poised to serve as the “thunder” to Singleton’s “lightning.”
College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
Alabama added its third wide receiver in the class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon in four-star prospect Jalen Hale of Longview (Texas). The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has five-star talent, and has spent time ranked as such in the past. He’s currently considered the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 51 overall player in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
