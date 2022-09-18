The Nittany Lions' road trip to Auburn on Saturday was the first time a Big Ten opponent visited Jordan-Hare Stadium ever. After all, the majority of SEC teams typically avoid home-and-home series where they have to travel north of the Mason-Dixon Line. This ended up being a game where Auburn may be reconsidering any thoughts around hosting a second Big Ten team in the future. The Lions swept the home-and-home series with a dominating 41-12 victory as a follow-up to the 28-20 win in 2021. In the end, Penn State's offense displayed a balanced attack which saw the run game roll up 245 yards and the pass game pick up 232 yards.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO