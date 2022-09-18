Read full article on original website
Four Injured in La Quinta Crash; DUI Suspected
A 21-year-old man suspected of driving drunk and rear-ending an SUV in La Quinta, injuring four people, was free from jail Tuesday. The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive, according to Sgt. Mark Chlarson of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway near San Jacinto
A 38-year-old man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was riding in overturned after the driver lost control on a two-lane corridor just west of San Jacinto, authorities said Monday. Marcus Adkins of Moreno Valley was killed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway, three-quarters of a...
Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was charged Tuesday with an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian at a bus stop in Santa Ana. Juan Venicio Gallardo of Anaheim was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, hit and run with permanent and serious injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in La Habra
A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for an 83-year-old woman who was last seen in La Habra. Blanca Velez was last seen at 12:30 p.m. at West La Habra Boulevard and Euclid Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the La Habra Police Department.
Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona
A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person....
Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash
The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at LA Church
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S....
One Stabbed in Panorama City Hospital; Suspect Sought
A worker was stabbed inside Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City Monday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., between Sepulveda and Van Nuys boulevards, on reports of the stabbing, CBS2 reported. The victim was found with a stab...
Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
Boy Attacked by Neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio
An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel about 3 p.m., ran straight for the boy and attacked him, Riverside County Department of Animal Services public information officer John Welsh said.
Girl, 12, Missing in Palmdale
A 12-year old girl last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives said. Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Zamora is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs...
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV, Sgt. Ricky Osborne told City News Service.
Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase in South LA Area
A man who led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen was taken into custody in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday. The chase began around 12:30 p.m., with the suspect at one point venturing onto the Harbor (110) Freeway. It ended at about 1 p.m., when the man stopped the vehicle near Hoover and 108th streets and tried to run off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
Felon Wanted For Allegedly Selling Drugs Arrested in Coachella
A felon with a warrant for selling drugs and suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics Tuesday was arrested in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted about 1:30 p.m. to stop Francisco Romero who was suspected of driving while under the influence in the area of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street, near Augustine Casino, according to a department statement.
Man’s Body Found in Carson; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Tuesday in Carson, and an investigation was underway. Detectives went to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity or cause of death....
