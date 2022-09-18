ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Dog Rescued from Hole at Construction Site in Pasadena

Firefighters rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a 15-foot hole at a construction site in Pasadena, authorities said Wednesday. Rescuers were sent to the 700 block of North Lake Avenue, the former site of a Carl’s Jr. restaurant, at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high

TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside

It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

MONTEREY PARK, CA
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Santa Monica Pier#Local Life#Sewage#Ocean Water#Travel Info#What To Do#Bacteria#Urban Construction#Travel Guide#Construction Maintenance
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
TORRANCE, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Approves Contract with Goal of Creating 3,000 New Transit Shelters

The Los Angeles City Council approved a contract for the city’s Street Transit Amenities Program Tuesday that aims to install 3,000 transit-stop shelters and 450 additional shade structures across the city. The council voted 12-1 to approve Tranzito-Vector as the contractor to install, upgrade and maintain transit shelters. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA

