Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of FameMargaret MinnicksLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
mynewsla.com
Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Dog Rescued from Hole at Construction Site in Pasadena
Firefighters rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a 15-foot hole at a construction site in Pasadena, authorities said Wednesday. Rescuers were sent to the 700 block of North Lake Avenue, the former site of a Carl’s Jr. restaurant, at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, said Lisa Derderian of the city of Pasadena.
mynewsla.com
Metropolitan Water District Complete Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule
Repairs to a water pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County have been completed two days ahead of schedule, and residents and businesses are allowed to resume limited watering outdoors, it was announced Monday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed repairs on a leak...
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Action to Move Juvenile Prisoners to Santa Monica Mountains Near Malibu
The City of Malibu continued its strong opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13.
foxla.com
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high
TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
thelog.com
Everything You Need to Know for Beach Fishing on the Orange County Coastline
Beach fishing (also known as surf fishing) is an option for anglers in Southern California with many locations to choose from. It is land-based game fishing while standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf zone. Beach fishing can be done by casting from sandy and rocky beaches. Surf...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside
It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
mynewsla.com
Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents
TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves Contract with Goal of Creating 3,000 New Transit Shelters
The Los Angeles City Council approved a contract for the city’s Street Transit Amenities Program Tuesday that aims to install 3,000 transit-stop shelters and 450 additional shade structures across the city. The council voted 12-1 to approve Tranzito-Vector as the contractor to install, upgrade and maintain transit shelters. The...
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fire damages several palm trees near Hollywood Bowl
Firefighters quickly knocked down a "stubborn" fire near the Hollywood Bowl, an unusual sight for concertgoers, but no injuries or structure damage was reported.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
