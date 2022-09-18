At this point, we can safely say that the closer we got to the August 21 debut of HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon, the worries from fans of Game of Thrones about whether the new show would live up to the best aspects of the original turned out to be mostly unfounded. The audience response, based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores, has proven strong. Viewership is impressively high. And HBO has already been satisfied enough with the response to the prequel that it’s ordered a second season of the show.

TV SERIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO