my40.tv
Back-to-back wins send App State merchandise sales toward record levels
BOONE, N.C. (WLOS) — Appalachian State students and fans are still celebrating the football team's Hail Mary win Saturday against Troy University. Several people were injured during the celebration after App State quarterback Chase Brice's 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game secured a 32-28 Sun Belt Conference win.
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Will Blow Out Appalachian State
JMU fans are rightfully excited to be in the Sun Belt. The league is filled with college football juggernauts. Opposing fanbases care about the weekly results, and Sun Belt East atmospheres are amazing — did you see Boone this weekend??. Another positive of the Sun Belt move? Competitive conference...
wataugaonline.com
Fatal wreck claims life of Boone man on Saturday
A Boone man died after a wreck over the weekend. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision on US 421 at Landfill Road, according to NCSHP. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a NCSHP report.
Woman accused of kidnapping driver on I-40 involved in shootout with NC trooper
Interstate-40 East was closed for several hours in Burke County Tuesday following an armed kidnapping and shooting involving an NC State trooper.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-40 near Hickory
HILDEBRAN — Traffic was being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities told TV station WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting. As officers investigated Tuesday morning, I-40 eastbound was closed at Exit 118...
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
WITN
Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
Wanted suspect in Alexander County arrested
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop two days ago has been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Deputies began searching for 42-year-old Richard Pennell on Friday after he fled during a traffic stop on Mountain ridge Church Road in the Ellendale area. […]
my40.tv
About 900 incomplete absentee ballots mailed to Buncombe County voters
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.
my40.tv
Marion man faces gun, drug, trespassing charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man faces numerous charges after being arrested at McDowell County Recreation Department. McDowell County authorities said deputies found Kirk William Biddix, 33, on the property after hours on Aug. 30, 2022. After a search, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespassing.
Man wanted after fleeing Alexander County traffic stop, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are searching for a man they said ran away from a traffic stop in Alexander County Friday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 42-year-old Richard Eugene Pennell fled from a vehicle stop on Mountain Church Road in the Ellendale Community. He was last seen wearing […]
