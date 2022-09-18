Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Police discover dead woman in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found in a drainage ditch on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 12413 Judson Road at around 12:20 p.m. after they received a call that a woman was in a drainage ditch. Upon arrival, police...
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge
We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
Jazz'SALive is this weekend – and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
Five special artists have been selected to submit their poster designs for Fiesta 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta preparations are in order as five artists have been selected to submit poster designs for Fiesta 2023. On Tuesday night each artist gave a pitch to the Fiesta Commission explaining the inspiration for their design. The winning poster will be unveiled on February 1st during...
Three women, child not hurt after home hit by dozens of bullets in targeted attack
SAN ANTONIO - Police found several dozen shell casings in the street after witnesses say a group of men shot up a house on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home off Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police said a total of 50...
San Antonio WWII veteran is wishing for 100 cards on his 100th birthday
SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran from San Antonio who is about to turn 100 years old has a unique wish. He's hoping to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday. World War II Veteran, Army Air Force Sergeant Antonio Carrizales is wishing for the birthday cards in time for his actual 100th birthday, on September 25.
Spooky Season: Alpaca pumpkin patch set to open in Floresville this fall
FLORESVILLE, TX – The Black Barn Alpacas announced its official grand opening and will host a Fall Festival every weekend throughout the month, just in time for spooky season!. The 16-acre alpaca ranch in Floresville will host an autumn harvest festival featuring 50 adorable fluffy alpacas starting Oct. 1.
Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
Madness ensues after parents rushed to Jefferson High School’s lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - Story was updated at 9:45 P.M. ---- Unsubstantiated reports of a shooting at Jefferson High School led officers to lock down campus and investigate this afternoon. It also briefly turned into a brawl between some parents and police - with one man now in the hospital. "We...
Honor Flight veterans return home after trip to Washington
San Antonio veterans returned home from the latest Honor Flight to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. This is the second honor flight from San Antonio since the pandemic began. On board, were 20 veterans who served during Vietnam, Korea and even World War II. Veterans often call the trip,...
Texas leads the U.S. in banned books, but you can still find them at your local library
SAN ANTONIO - A new report shows there are more books banned from schools in Texas than anywhere else in the nation. PEN America, a non-profit free speech group, analyzed book bans across the nation over the last year. They found more than 800 titles were pulled from school shelves...
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly shooting of man outside Northeast Side hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - A fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May has been arrested. Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20. Police had...
Trouble Shooters get results for flood-prone downtown street
SAN ANTONIO – For nearly four years, the Trouble Shooters were relentless in getting results for a downtown business fed up with street flooding. Finally, we can show you construction crews are fixing the problem. After we exposed the flooding on a busy stretch of Lower Broadway, city crews...
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
Man hospitalized after being hit by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a train on the West Side. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on S. Zarzamora Street and Merida Street. Police said the man was most likely hit and thrown from the tracks. Fortunately, he did not go under the train.
Man in critical condition after being struck by a train
SAN ANTONIO - North of downtown, a train hit a man who was sitting on the tracks Saturday night. The incident happened near I-10 and Colorado at around 10:35 p.m. Police say a Union Pacific train conductor called 9-1-1, saying he thought he may have hit someone. Officers walked the...
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
