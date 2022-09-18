ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Police discover dead woman in drainage ditch

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found in a drainage ditch on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 12413 Judson Road at around 12:20 p.m. after they received a call that a woman was in a drainage ditch. Upon arrival, police...
Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
Jazz'SALive is this weekend – and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
San Antonio WWII veteran is wishing for 100 cards on his 100th birthday

SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran from San Antonio who is about to turn 100 years old has a unique wish. He's hoping to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday. World War II Veteran, Army Air Force Sergeant Antonio Carrizales is wishing for the birthday cards in time for his actual 100th birthday, on September 25.
Spooky Season: Alpaca pumpkin patch set to open in Floresville this fall

FLORESVILLE, TX – The Black Barn Alpacas announced its official grand opening and will host a Fall Festival every weekend throughout the month, just in time for spooky season!. The 16-acre alpaca ranch in Floresville will host an autumn harvest festival featuring 50 adorable fluffy alpacas starting Oct. 1.
Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
Honor Flight veterans return home after trip to Washington

San Antonio veterans returned home from the latest Honor Flight to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. This is the second honor flight from San Antonio since the pandemic began. On board, were 20 veterans who served during Vietnam, Korea and even World War II. Veterans often call the trip,...
Trouble Shooters get results for flood-prone downtown street

SAN ANTONIO – For nearly four years, the Trouble Shooters were relentless in getting results for a downtown business fed up with street flooding. Finally, we can show you construction crews are fixing the problem. After we exposed the flooding on a busy stretch of Lower Broadway, city crews...
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
Man hospitalized after being hit by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a train on the West Side. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on S. Zarzamora Street and Merida Street. Police said the man was most likely hit and thrown from the tracks. Fortunately, he did not go under the train.
Man in critical condition after being struck by a train

SAN ANTONIO - North of downtown, a train hit a man who was sitting on the tracks Saturday night. The incident happened near I-10 and Colorado at around 10:35 p.m. Police say a Union Pacific train conductor called 9-1-1, saying he thought he may have hit someone. Officers walked the...
