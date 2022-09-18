Read full article on original website
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No one has...
alaskasnewssource.com
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration
The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
kinyradio.com
Governor to request federal assistance for Alaska typhoon response
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following the historic storm impacting Western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, Governor Mike Dunleavy said he will be submitting a request for a Federal Disaster Declaration. According to the US Coast Guard, Typhoon Merbok produced extreme weather and sea conditions along the coastline of...
Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend or the PFD locally, amounted to $2,622 — the highest amount ever. Alaska lawmakers added $662 as a one-time benefit to help residents with high energy costs. A total of $1.6 billion in direct deposits began hitting bank accounts Tuesday, and checks will arrive later for those who opted for them. Residents use the money in various ways, from buying big-screen TVs, vehicles or other goods, using it for vacations or putting it in savings or college funds. In rural Alaska, the money can help offset the enormous costs of fuel and food, like $14 for a 12-pack of soda, $4 for a celery bunch and $3 for a small container of Greek yogurt.
alaskasnewssource.com
The only Cigarette boat in Alaska
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Updated: 9 hours ago. Shine Project highlights...
kinyradio.com
Article projects Alaska's population in 2050, predicts growth to slow
The low scenario uses a net migration rate of -1 percent, which is close to Alaska’s rate since 2016. The high scenario uses a net migration rate of 0.5 percent. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It is projected that Alaska's population will increase by 24,800 people from 2021 to 2050, according to an article in the September Alaska Economic Trends.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Remnants of Typhoon Merbok remain on Northwest coast of Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A strong low pressure system hit the west coast of Alaska on Friday impacting many communities with floods and high winds. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea on Friday, September 16. The storm has continued to move north to the Chukchi Sea where it has remained and is expected to stay until Tuesday, September 20.
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
Permanent Fund dividend of $3,284 hits checkbooks Tuesday, just the right time for Western Alaska
The storm in Western Alaska will bring in an enormous relief and recovery effort from the likes of FEMA, the Red Cross, and other disaster organizations. But what families in Western Alaska need right now is cash. Luckily, there’s some of that coming their way, thanks to the Alaska Permanent...
KYUK
As the last of the storm blows over, the state says it will begin to mobilize across dozens of communities
The Alaska National Guard is activating all guardsmen in the western region of the state, and is deploying more to the area. The Alaska National Guard Adjunct General Torrence Saxe said at a press conference on Sept. 18 that troops would help with debris removal and damage assessment. They’ll be sending additional guardsmen to Hooper Bay, Nome, and Bethel.
akbizmag.com
Rebuilding the Gateway in the Heart of the Mat-Su Borough
A $6.7 million federal grant lets the Mat-Su Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) build a replacement for the Gateway Visitor Center. The process of replacing the old visitor center on Trunk Road began in 2006. Following a feasibility study in 2010, a $1 million state grant enabled the purchase in 2014 of a 49-acre site at Mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, formerly the Homestead RV Park just uphill from the Glenn-Parks Highway junction.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Preparing for the possibility of floods
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska has always faced the threat of floods from the coasts of the Aleutian islands to the valleys of the interior. While each region faces flood threats from different sources, preparing for a potential flood is nearly universal in this state. Among the most important first...
Disaster declared in Alaska as intense storm sweeps homes off foundations
Former Typhoon Merbok became one of the most intense storms impact Alaska in recent history, causing significant flooding and conditions that made it difficult for emergency crews to reach evacuees. Multiple towns across western Alaska were evacuated as former Typhoon Merbok, which transitioned from a tropical cyclone to an intense,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess the damage and clean up from historic storm
Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast. American Legion Auxiliary holds ceremony to...
Palin-Boebert fundraiser canceled
A joint fundraiser for congressional candidate Sarah Palin and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, has been canceled. It was a reception and dinner with the two political super stars, and the reason for the cancelation wasn’t given. “Due to...
Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry
SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
Photos and video show homes in Alaska ripped from their foundations as a massive storm surge — declared a disaster by the Governor — causes extreme coastal flooding
The Western coast of Alaska was hit with hurricane-like winds and flooding that forced residents to evacuate. Climate change may be a catalyst for the disaster.
KYUK
Here’s how you can donate to help Western Alaska storm relief
Many Alaskans have asked how to help in the aftermath of this weekend’s historic storm that devastated numerous Western Alaska communities. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that the best way for Alaskans to help is by donating money to reputable charity organizations like the Red Cross of Alaska, the Salvation Army’s Alaska Division and the Alaska Community Foundation.
