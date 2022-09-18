ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagway, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two large landslides in Alaska have let loose in the last week, and although neither impacted residents, they are of great interest to geologists. The first slide was east of Seward, detected on Sept. 14 as it fell onto Ellsworth Glacier. Geologist Bretwood “Hig” Higman said debris from that slide is estimated to be about 10 million tons in volume.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
Must Read Alaska

The Left goes politically nuts over storm in Western Alaska; Dunleavy says he is asking for federal declaration

The incivility of Twitter users is legendary, but new lows were reached after the storm that hit Western Alaska this past weekend. Political critics of Gov. Mike Dunleavy pounced, asking why the governor had not had a federal disaster declaration in place already. Some even demanded the governor declare a state disaster, which he had already done on Saturday.
kinyradio.com

Governor to request federal assistance for Alaska typhoon response

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following the historic storm impacting Western Alaska from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, Governor Mike Dunleavy said he will be submitting a request for a Federal Disaster Declaration. According to the US Coast Guard, Typhoon Merbok produced extreme weather and sea conditions along the coastline of...
The Associated Press

Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend or the PFD locally, amounted to $2,622 — the highest amount ever. Alaska lawmakers added $662 as a one-time benefit to help residents with high energy costs. A total of $1.6 billion in direct deposits began hitting bank accounts Tuesday, and checks will arrive later for those who opted for them. Residents use the money in various ways, from buying big-screen TVs, vehicles or other goods, using it for vacations or putting it in savings or college funds. In rural Alaska, the money can help offset the enormous costs of fuel and food, like $14 for a 12-pack of soda, $4 for a celery bunch and $3 for a small container of Greek yogurt.
alaskasnewssource.com

The only Cigarette boat in Alaska

Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage. Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome. Updated: 9 hours ago. Shine Project highlights...
kinyradio.com

Article projects Alaska's population in 2050, predicts growth to slow

The low scenario uses a net migration rate of -1 percent, which is close to Alaska’s rate since 2016. The high scenario uses a net migration rate of 0.5 percent. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - It is projected that Alaska's population will increase by 24,800 people from 2021 to 2050, according to an article in the September Alaska Economic Trends.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Remnants of Typhoon Merbok remain on Northwest coast of Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A strong low pressure system hit the west coast of Alaska on Friday impacting many communities with floods and high winds. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea on Friday, September 16. The storm has continued to move north to the Chukchi Sea where it has remained and is expected to stay until Tuesday, September 20.
KYUK

As the last of the storm blows over, the state says it will begin to mobilize across dozens of communities

The Alaska National Guard is activating all guardsmen in the western region of the state, and is deploying more to the area. The Alaska National Guard Adjunct General Torrence Saxe said at a press conference on Sept. 18 that troops would help with debris removal and damage assessment. They’ll be sending additional guardsmen to Hooper Bay, Nome, and Bethel.
akbizmag.com

Rebuilding the Gateway in the Heart of the Mat-Su Borough

A $6.7 million federal grant lets the Mat-Su Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) build a replacement for the Gateway Visitor Center. The process of replacing the old visitor center on Trunk Road began in 2006. Following a feasibility study in 2010, a $1 million state grant enabled the purchase in 2014 of a 49-acre site at Mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, formerly the Homestead RV Park just uphill from the Glenn-Parks Highway junction.
GATEWAY, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Preparing for the possibility of floods

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska has always faced the threat of floods from the coasts of the Aleutian islands to the valleys of the interior. While each region faces flood threats from different sources, preparing for a potential flood is nearly universal in this state. Among the most important first...
Must Read Alaska

Palin-Boebert fundraiser canceled

A joint fundraiser for congressional candidate Sarah Palin and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, has been canceled. It was a reception and dinner with the two political super stars, and the reason for the cancelation wasn’t given. “Due to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
SEATTLE, WA
KYUK

Here’s how you can donate to help Western Alaska storm relief

Many Alaskans have asked how to help in the aftermath of this weekend’s historic storm that devastated numerous Western Alaska communities. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said that the best way for Alaskans to help is by donating money to reputable charity organizations like the Red Cross of Alaska, the Salvation Army’s Alaska Division and the Alaska Community Foundation.
