Florida pays another $950K to aviation company that flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
BRADENTON, Fla. — Just days after two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard at Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction, state records show another payment has been made to the same Oregon-based aviation company. The governor's office has not confirmed whether the funds will be used for additional flights out...
Puerto Ricans in Tampa Bay region rally to help friends, family impacted by Hurricane Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. — As heavy wind and rain battered Puerto Rico, the island was once again victim to a storm's wrath. "It's like a lion roaring at your window nonstop," Angel Matos said. He and his family waited out the storm in Peñuelas, not expecting the impact to be...
Warren remains out of office as judge denies preliminary injunction in lawsuit against DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will remain out of office for the foreseeable future after a judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis that alleges Warren's First Amendment rights were violated. The judge also denied a...
FDOH issues alert for harmful blue-green algae in Lake Henry
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is cautioning people to not drink, swim or boat in Lake Henry after a blue-green algae bloom alert was issued for the river on Wednesday. The alert comes after toxins were detected in a water sample taken...
'Gets me mad': Tampa leaders condemn DeSantis flight carrying immigrants
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to fly planes carrying immigrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, saying the people are being used as a "political prop." The governor's communication director, Taryn Fenske, told The Associated Press the flights are part of an effort...
Jury deliberates as Florida guardian is accused of client’s abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury needs more time to decide if a former Florida guardian caused the death of a 75-year-old Tampa man. Rebecca Fierle was arrested and charged in February 2020 with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person. That's in relation to the death of Steven Stryker.
Mistrial declared in case of woman charged with client's abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of a former Florida guardian accused of causing the death of an elderly man in May 2019. The judge issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked since deliberating in the case charging Rebecca Fierle with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person, 75-year-old Steven Stryker.
2 people dead following small plane crash in central Florida
CITRA, Fla. — A small plane crashed in a heavily wooded area of central Florida, killing both people on board, officials said Sunday. The plane crashed late Saturday in a wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Because...
State's position 'unchanged' on Cameron Herrin's sentence length
TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The state of Florida's position on the length of Cameron Herrin's prison sentence for the 2018 death of a mother and her child along Bayshore Boulevard remains "unchanged," according to court documents. The state is further asking...
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
'Weapon of mass destruction': Florida AG, law enforcement leaders urge Floridians to fight against fentanyl
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and law enforcement leaders from across the state held a news conference Wednesday urging Floridians to fight against fentanyl. Moody said they are seeing a growing problem with the number of seizures and overdoses. She says fentanyl is flooding into the...
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for two children from Sebring
SEBRING, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jesse "JJ" Begin and Lynette "Nette" Begin are safe.
Dinosaurs have landed in Tampa Bay — here's where you can visit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dino-lovers have two upcoming opportunities to check out life-size replicas of the prehistoric reptiles in the Tampa Bay area. On its first voyage east of the Mississippi, Dinosaurs & Dragons will be invading New Port Richey from Dec. 9, 2022, to Feb. 6, 2023, at the Harry Schwettman Education Center near Downtown.
TECO phone scams on the rise
TAMPA, Fla — It's a tactic that thousands of Floridians report each and every year: scammers pretending to be utility company employees. Tampa Electric has reported seeing an uptick in phone scams in recent weeks. "The scammers have been in overdrive since the pandemic started and we've actually seen...
