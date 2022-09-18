Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Toledo commit D'Juan Waller receiving Power 5 interest after a strong start to his senior season
Every fall there are several prospects across the country who go from G5 prospects to P5 prospects based on how they play during their senior season and Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney safety D'Juan Waller looks like one of those prospects this fall. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound safety prospect is currently committed...
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
Photography exhibit in Vistula district shows the 419 through new lens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio was seen through a new lens on Tuesday night, at the pop-up art exhibit "Remarkable 419" at Gateway at Vistula. The one-night-only display, at the corner of Locust and North Superior streets, invited guests to explore photographs of local buildings. There were photographs of...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
sent-trib.com
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students
Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
michiganradio.org
Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most
Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free dental clinic for kids offered at Owens Community College
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — According to a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 59% of people do not go to the dentist because of the cost of dental care. Like other forms of health care including physical, mental and vision, it can be difficult to find a provider who takes a specific insurance and costs can be burdensome even after insurance negotiations.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
sent-trib.com
Student says BGSU oversold on-campus parking permits
I’m a freshman at Bowling Green State University, and I am also a Bowling Green local. While my parents live in town, I chose to live on campus for the authentic college experience. However, what I have found during my time as an on-campus student is that BGSU holds...
13abc.com
Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Toledo holds public information session on future plans
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo wants to hear from residents about the direction of the city. So, it's holding a series of public information sessions about current and future projects to improve the city, as well as ways to assist residents financially and economically. Residents at the...
University of Toledo researchers first in US to use German system for monitoring algal blooms
OREGON, Ohio — The University of Toledo's Lake Erie Center works to improve the health of Lake Erie and associated waterways. Now, they are using the first instrument in the country of its kind to monitor algal blooms in public water. The center's director, Dr. Thomas Bridgeman, and his...
Ohio politicians, other leaders react to fatal BP Toledo Refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from BP spokesperson Megan Baldino. Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway." "It is with...
landgrantholyland.com
What if Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn played for Ohio State?
Getting beat by 56 points doesn’t leave much room for any positives if you’re a Toledo fan. However, scoring three touchdowns against Ohio State is certainly something to celebrate, especially compared to Note Dame! Quarterback Dequan Finn was responsible for two of those scores and he was very impressive in my eyes. So, as my mind wandered during the fourth quarter — which lasted what seemed like a quarter century — I was wondering, what if he was playing for Ohio State, instead of against them?
Parents of Stone Foltz call for an end to all Greek life pledging processes and initiation rituals
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The parents of former Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz have put out a call to action to every university in the country: end all Greek life pledging processes and initiation rituals. Cory and Shari Foltz know the worst-case outcome of the pledging process...
Giant fire burns at BP refinery in Ohio, injuring two
Two people were injured after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said. Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. A BP spokeswoman...
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0