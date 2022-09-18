ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

moversmakers.org

Top Ohio foundation taps local leader

A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
michiganradio.org

Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most

Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Free dental clinic for kids offered at Owens Community College

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — According to a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 59% of people do not go to the dentist because of the cost of dental care. Like other forms of health care including physical, mental and vision, it can be difficult to find a provider who takes a specific insurance and costs can be burdensome even after insurance negotiations.
TOLEDO, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
sent-trib.com

Student says BGSU oversold on-campus parking permits

I’m a freshman at Bowling Green State University, and I am also a Bowling Green local. While my parents live in town, I chose to live on campus for the authentic college experience. However, what I have found during my time as an on-campus student is that BGSU holds...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo holds public information session on future plans

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo wants to hear from residents about the direction of the city. So, it's holding a series of public information sessions about current and future projects to improve the city, as well as ways to assist residents financially and economically. Residents at the...
TOLEDO, OH
landgrantholyland.com

What if Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn played for Ohio State?

Getting beat by 56 points doesn’t leave much room for any positives if you’re a Toledo fan. However, scoring three touchdowns against Ohio State is certainly something to celebrate, especially compared to Note Dame! Quarterback Dequan Finn was responsible for two of those scores and he was very impressive in my eyes. So, as my mind wandered during the fourth quarter — which lasted what seemed like a quarter century — I was wondering, what if he was playing for Ohio State, instead of against them?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Giant fire burns at BP refinery in Ohio, injuring two

Two people were injured after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said. Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. A BP spokeswoman...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
