PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 9/14/22 (Black Panther: World of Wakanda Jewelry Collection, New Mugs, Halloween Treats, & More)

One doesn’t simply go to Disney and not get a Dole Whip. It’s a tried-and-true tradition. Not only is it the perfect summer treat—tons of pineapple and creamy soft serve—but Disney knows just how much we love it. They wouldn’t have graced us with a copycat Dole Whip recipe if they didn’t! Not only that, they even gave us adults a special coconut rum Dole Whip a couple years ago. Disney, we thank you.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO