PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 9/14/22 (Black Panther: World of Wakanda Jewelry Collection, New Mugs, Halloween Treats, & More)

Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
disneydining.com
Princess and the Frog Themed Botique Now Open at Disneyland. Could It Be Coming to Disney World?
Business is booming for Tiana over in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square! She’s got a new ride on the way and a brand new restaurant coming soon! It only makes sense that she’d use her success to help put her mama, right? Family, after all, is what the movie is about!
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Door Knocker, Toasting Flutes, Ball Cap, and Headband at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion door knocker, toasting flutes, ball cap, and headband are available throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Haunted Mansion Door Knocker – $14.99. This door knocker resembles a spiked mace, with “The Haunted Mansion”...
As A Former Disney World Employee Who Knows The Parks Inside And Out, Here's Your Ultimate Ride Guide For Magic Kingdom
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more." Hello! My name is Raven, and I'm a born-and-raised Flordian who loves Disney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Goofy, Star Wars, First Visit, Tiana and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Available at Walt Disney World
We found five new MagicBand+ bands at Pin Traders at EPCOT. Find our list of previously released MagicBand+ designs here. These three bands feature the droids from Star Wars, Tiana, and all the Disney characters celebrating a first visit. Meanwhile, these two limited release magic bands debuted as Coco and...
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com
First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks
A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Celebration, New ‘Disney Harmony in Color’ Daytime Parade Starting April 15, 2023
At long last, Tokyo Disney Resort has finally revealed the theme of its 40th Anniversary celebration, set to take place from April 15, 2023! This time, the celebration will be called “Dream Go Round”. The celebration is set to take place from April 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024,...
WDW News Today
Early Entry, Souvenir Cups, and Other Annual Passholder Perks Coming To Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
On Thursdays and select Sundays starting 10/2, special passholder perks will be available to enjoy at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park in Walt Disney World Resort. These perks include one complimentary towel rental per passholder, 45 minute early entry into the waterpark, and 3 new drinks available for purchase. In addition, for guests without waterpark access, they can receive a discount of up to $20.00 per person on their tickets, with a final price of $49.00 plus tax.
WDW News Today
‘Euro Disney’ Ears Arrive in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom
Calling all Euro Disney fans, we’ve found the ears for you. “Euro Disney 1992” inspired Minnie Ears have finally arrived in Walt Disney World. We have seen these ears in Disneyland Paris, and in the Emporium at Disneyland. Euro Disney 1992 Minnie Ears – $29.99. The...
Disney Just Dropped a Halloween Dole Whip, and It’s Spookily Delicious
One doesn’t simply go to Disney and not get a Dole Whip. It’s a tried-and-true tradition. Not only is it the perfect summer treat—tons of pineapple and creamy soft serve—but Disney knows just how much we love it. They wouldn’t have graced us with a copycat Dole Whip recipe if they didn’t! Not only that, they even gave us adults a special coconut rum Dole Whip a couple years ago. Disney, we thank you.
disneytips.com
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
Disneyland Launches a Popular Disney World Feature
A trip to a Disney World theme park has become a more complicated effort since the covid pandemic hit in 2020. The preliminary requirements to get you into a park and onto a ride can be time-consuming and could lead to long waits in lines and reduce the amount of time you have to visit all the attractions in your plans.
WDW News Today
New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney’s got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
WDW News Today
New World of Wakanda Collection Arrives at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love of Black Panther and the fictional country of Wakanda? Now you can with the all-new World of Wakanda collection that’s available at Disney California Adventure. This collection came in advance of the highly anticipated new film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” You can find this collection at the Collector’s Warehouse, and the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
disneydining.com
MagicBand+ Coming to Another Disney Resort in Just Weeks!
Earlier this summer, MagicBand+ launched at Walt Disney World Resort. MagicBand+ gave Guests all the traditional aspects of a MagicBand — including holding your Park tickets and reservations, along with being able to open your hotel — with some incredible upgrades. First, and probably the most exciting, is that the new MagicBand+ is rechargeable. That’s right! You can buy MagicBand+ and not have to worry about the batteries dying in just a couple of years.
Comments / 1