Texas Tech falls to No. 16 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. -Texas Tech could not overcome a 20-0 deficit and fell to No. 16 N.C. State 27-14 Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Texas Tech fumbled a punt in the first quarter setting up a 29-yard N.C. State field goal to make it 3-0. The Wolfpack would add another field goal with 2:29 left in the quarter to make it 6-0.

The Red Raider offense managed just one first down and 23 yards in the first quarter.

Texas Tech’s defense lost linebacker Bryce Ramirez with a leg injury in the first quarter. The junior was carted off the field and taken to a Raleigh hospital.

N.C. State extended the lead to 13-0 in the second quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by Demie Sumo-Karngbaye.

The Wolfpack then picked off a Donovan Smith pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown to put N.C. State up 20-0.

The Red Raiders would get on the board right before the half when Smith connected with Myles Price on a 25-yard score to make it 20-7.

N.C. State was on the verge of capping a 14-play drive with a touchdown when Dadrion Taylor-Demerson punched the ball out of the hands of Sumo-Karngbye. The fumble rolled out of the endzone and resulted in a touchback.

After Texas Tech turned it over on downs, the Wolfpack found the endzone again. Receiver Thayer Thomas connected with Sumo-Karngbye on a 38-yard pass to extend the lead to 27-7 in the fourth quarter.

The Red Raider offense would finally come to life on the ensuing drive. Smith capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run to make it 27-14.

On the next Texas Tech possession, Smith threw his second interception in the game.

Behren Morton would come in for the final possession and would throw an interception.

The Red Raiders (2-1) return home to open Big 12 against Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jones Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.