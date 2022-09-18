Effective: 2022-09-21 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Hancock County in west central Illinois Southern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 1035 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Keokuk, Kahoka, Hamilton, Warsaw, Augusta, Wayland, Bowen, West Point, Alexandria, Winchester, Plymouth, Denver, Basco, Gregory Landing, Sutter, Tioga, St. Patrick, Antioch, Clark City and Clark County Fairgrounds. This includes the following streams and drainages Petit Creek, Buck Run, North Fabius River, Bear Creek, Wyaconda River, Foree Branch, Weaver Branch, Brush Creek, Railroad Creek, Hickory Creek, Sugar Creek, Panther Creek, Honey Creek, Big Branch, Little Wyaconda River, Little Fox River, and Slater Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CLARK COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO