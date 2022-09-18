Nevius: Will Giants try to lure Aaron Judge back home?

This year the Giants are taking us back to the bad old days.

If you didn’t catch the vibe, this weekend’s series with the hated Dodgers kind of rubbed our noses in it.

They hosted the team they’d battled to a standstill last year in a thrilling, down-to-wire race for the NL West, with the home side posting an eye-popping 107 victories.

Today they can’t see the Dodgers, in first place, with a telescope. Although attendance hasn’t been bad, the team has thrown every possible promotion into getting folks in seats. More than once this year they’ve offered $5 tickets.

And, sadly, they are bereft of sizzle. Shayna Rubin of the San Jose Mercury News points out that when ESPN wanted to hype the Dodgers-Giants series, they promoted “Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on ...”

Flores is a nice guy. But he’s hardly must-watch TV.

All signs point to a slog to the finish line, perhaps a little interest to see if they finish over .500. (They’re not now.)

Because when even your front office says you are aging and not athletic, there’s not much on the horizon. Let’s just say that “Brandon Belt says knee feels better” is unlikely to ignite the fan base.

To all of which, there is only one solution:

Aaron Judge.

Obviously, you say.

The 6-7, 280-pound upcoming free agent is on everyone’s wish list. He’s currently making an assault on the American League home run record (61, and he’s within a couple.) He’s also hitting well over .300 and leads the majors in RBIs.

Those numbers put him legitimately in the discussion for the Triple Crown, which no American League player has won since Miguel Cabrera in 2013.

So yeah. The scouting report says Judge could be a useful addition to the Giants.

Or, you say, any team. EVERYBODY will want to sign Judge (or Shohei Ohtani, who is also entering the free-agent market.)

So what makes us think the Giants could sign him?

Well, for starters, it isn’t as if they are afraid to spend money. They may have not spent some of it wisely — like long-term, guaranteed multimillion dollar contracts to veteran pitchers — but they do spend money.

Their payroll this year was around $150 million, which is 13th in MLB, but everyone, from president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi on down, has promised some significant spending — maybe as high as $200 million.

“It’s going to be a big offseason for us,” Zaidi said. “We have payroll room because we’re a big market and we have contracts that are ending this offseason.”

Second, when interviewed this year by the Chronicle’s John Shea, Judge went on and on about his Northern California roots — he’s from Linden, population under 2,000, just west of Stockton.

He name-dropped his favorite Giants and talked of staying up late as a 9-year-old to watch Barry Bonds set the major league record of 73 home runs.

It all sounded like there was a real chance.

However ...

We should take Judge’s generous comments about the Giants with a teeny grain of salt. Word is, he is one of those pathologically nice guys who goes out of his way to be accommodating.

This year he also said he “wouldn’t rule out” playing for the Red Sox. And last week, Red Sox fans stunned the old-time Boston fans by chanting “MVP!” when Judge came to the plate.

Shocking. Apparently, all those years of Yankees-Sox animosity mean nothing if you can convince the big guy to sign.

So again — everybody wants to get Judge.

Second, the Yankees aren’t going to sit on their hands. Judge has already turned down a $213.5 million, seven-year contract. You know there is more where that came from. He’s going to be expensive.

But again, the Giants can stack the Benjamins. Remember 2019, when Bryce Harper was on his salary safari? The Giants reportedly offered him a 12-year deal worth $310 million.

The fact is, this round of poker is going to thin out pretty quickly. There are only a certain number of teams that have the scratch to play. Everyone else folds.

And, you’d have to think, at that point everyone would know what everyone else is offering, and will make a point to be in the same ballpark. (See what I did there?)

You’d expect that Judge will be looking at multiple, but similar, offers. If so, it will come down to where he’d rather be.

Which might be New York. It’s the worst fan base in the world if you are struggling, but if you win them over, and Judge has, you can be Prince of the City.

Still, San Francisco has its attractions. Judge wasn’t just interested in the Giants, he was passionate. In an interview, he rattled off players from J.T. Snow to Rich Aurilia (9-year-old Aaron’s favorite player.)

He grew up on the left coast, went to school at Fresno State and attended games at what was then Pac Bell Park.

By all accounts, Bay Area fans would love him.

He’s got a great story, for starters. Adopted two days after he was born by two schoolteachers, Patty and Wayne Judge, he says his adoptive mother “shaped me into the person I am today.”

He’s Buster Posey-low key, is rarely seen in bars and has gone out of his way to support schools in New York and California through his All Rise Foundation.

He’s married to his high school sweetheart and is such a straight arrow that he told an interviewer in 2010 that one of his favorite things to do was when he’d join his high school basketball teammates in picking up trash.

He would be, in other words, the perfect addition to the Giants. A slugger, a role model and, like Brandon Crawford, a Giants fan from way back.

But, you say, there’s no way they’ll sign him.

Maybe not.

But the Giants like to tell a story about the days when they’d just moved to the Mission Bay ballpark and were just getting into the playoff hunt.

The brain trust sat down together and evaluated the chances of other teams — their schedule, their roster and their chances of winning the World Series.

Until one of them spoke up.

“What about us?” he said. “We’re good guys.”

Indeed. Why not?

