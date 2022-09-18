ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

wellsboroathletics.com

Lady Hornets Fall To Williamsport In 4 Sets.

The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team fell to Williamsport in 4 sets on Tuesday, September 20. The loss ends a 4-game win streak by Wellsboro. Williamsport cruised to a 25-8 first set victory. Wellsboro won the second 26-24 then the Lady Millionaires took the next two sets 25-16 to claim the 3-1 win.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Hornet Golfers Take 2nd At Towanda.

The Wellsboro Golf team had their best outing of the season on Tuesday, September 20, as they took home 2nd place at Towanda Country Club. Wellsboro shot a combined team score of 357 to finish 10 strokes back of Athens (347). Wyalusing (362) was 3rd, North Penn-Mansfield (381) was 4th, Cowanesque Valley (391) finished 5th, Towanda (439) came home 6th, and Sayre rounded out the field with a 463.
TOWANDA, PA
Lady Hornets Edge Towanda, 3-2.

Lady Hornets Edge Towanda, 3-2.

The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team needed 5 sets in order to defeat Towanda on Monday, September 19. The Lady Hornets won the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-20, before Towanda took the next two, 25-23 and 25-21, to force a fifth set. In the final set Wellsboro won 15-9 for their fourth straight win.
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Towanda Sweeps North Penn-Mansfield, Wellsboro.

The Towanda Cross Country teams swept both North Penn-Mansfield and Wellsboro in an NTL tri-meet on Tuesday, September 20 at Towanda. The Black Knights won 15-46 against Mansfield and 15-47 over Wellsboro in the boys race. The Tigers also defeated the Hornets, 26-33. In the girls race the Lady Knights beat Mansfield 25-30 and Wellsboro 20-41. The Lady Tigers also defeated the Lady Hornets, 20-40.
TOWANDA, PA
Newswatch 16

Masks back at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New dental clinic comes to Towanda

Towanda, Pa. — After months of dedicated hard work, Laurel Health has successfully opened its new dental clinic: Laurel Dental – Towanda. Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care. Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team. ...
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

Locals rev up for 2nd annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second Annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’ in Lycoming County. Cars, old and new, filled the fairgrounds for all to come and admire while also enjoying some live music, food, vendors, and activities. The Lycoming County Fairgrounds were filled with cars as far as the eyes could see for the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Power outage resolved at local elementary school

Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teens charged for dumping trash

Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
WELLSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Chipotle on Golden Strip set to open this week

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Hungry for burritos? The new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is set to open on Wednesday on the Golden Strip. A sign seen Saturday on the front door of the restaurant at 1955 E. Third Street stated the restaurant will open to customers at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 21. The restaurant is located at the former site of the King House Buffet, which had been abandoned for years...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Final resident moves out of Renovo rowhomes

RENOVO, Pa. — A condemned block of rowhomes in Clinton County is finally empty. In 2019, Renovo officials discovered that the foundation of one of the buildings along 14th Street was unsafe. Since the units are connected, everyone was affected. Last month, a judge ordered all residents of the...
RENOVO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Four chairs and a block': Hometown artist to star on this season of 'The Voice'

Nashville, TN — If you're a fan of NBC's 'The Voice' you might want to tune in the show's premiere Monday night at 8 p.m. for a glimpse of Morgan Myles. "Why?" you might ask. Because she can really sing is one reason. And because it's fun to root for the local artist. Myles is native to northcentral Pa. Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport as...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thehomepagenetwork.com

Down on the Farm: The Remley Digester

Do you ever wonder how your food gets from the farm to your table? On Home Page Extras, “Down on the Farm” will give insight into where our food comes from and what farming looks like today. Technology has developed and changed the way we have farmed in the past. However, even though technology makes specific processes more efficient, it does not take away from the hard work that farmers must accomplish daily. Farming in the 21st century uses a lot of technology, creativity, hard work, and diversity.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Bradford County, PA

Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA

