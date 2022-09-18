Read full article on original website
Related
UT suspends Jimmy Calloway for first half of Florida game after punching ejection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced it has suspended wide receiver Jimmy Calloway for the first half of the Florida matchup after he was ejected for punching an Akron player during last week's game. Calloway threw several punches after Akron cornerback Tyson Durant grabbed Calloway's facemask last...
WBIR
Tennessee football releases 2023 schedule
9/2 vs. Virginia (in Nashville) Tennessee will play an uncommon SEC foe in Texas A&M. The teams have only squared off four times in their history, with the series tied 2-2. The teams faced off in Knoxville in 2020, when TAMU won 34-13.
WBIR
10Sports Blitz: Week Five Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McMinn County senior quarterback Caden Hester and Webb junior linebacker Cooper Cameron earn player of the week honors at the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Hester began the season at wide receiver but stepped into the quarterback role in week three to...
Tennessee Smokies to host the Trash Pandas in Kodak during first playoff game
KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies are entering the postseason for the first time in several years!. The Smokies will take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Smokies Stadium Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. in the first game of a best-of-three series in the Southern League's Northern Divisional Playoffs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee beats Florida on first day of annual blood drive in run-up to Vols game against Gators
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All this week, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be collecting blood donations in its annual competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth. The competition is an annual event held during the week leading up to when Tennessee Football plays against Florida. Each year, the blood centers compete to see who can collect the most donations. During the week, MEDIC takes its donation buses to different locations across East Tennessee, hoping to reach as many people as possible.
Blount County Special Olympics competes in bowling for first time in two years
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — After two years away from the competition, Blount County Special Olympics athletes bowled their best strike on Tuesday at the Crest Bowling Lanes in Maryville. Organizers said this is an important way to bring the community and enthusiastic athletes back together. "It's just great. I...
WBIR
Reentry facility opening in Knoxville hopes to keep former inmates from returning to prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps former inmates reenter society successfully and stay out of prison opened its doors in downtown Knoxville on Monday. The new Men of Valor facility will house 30 formerly-incarcerated men after city leaders contributed around $500,000 to the project, from the Affordable Rental Development Fund.
'A lot left to this mystery': TBI, Indiana authorities try to figure out who left teen victim's body on Campbell County mountain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It took decades to figure out the name of the teenager whose remains were left on a remote Campbell County mountain. With any luck, finding who did this to her will come a lot quicker. Last month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that, with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
'A lot of misconceptions' | Organizer of electric vehicle summit at UT hopes to address concerns about the tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early November, the University of Tennessee will host an event where people can learn more about the technology behind electric cars and alternative fuels — the DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit. It will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle...
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Knoxville entrepreneurs compete in 'shark-tank' style pitch competitions, win thousands of dollars
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Innov865 Alliance hosted the 2022 Startup Day event, where entrepreneurs were encouraged to come, pitch their business ideas, and seek funding from the judges and community. "It's kind of like a 'Shark Tank' but superpowered, we like to call it Maker's City Tank and make it...
Tennessee lawmakers boost funding for mental health resources
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee lawmakers are increasing funding in the mental health field. Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) recently sponsored a budget amendment to give $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the state. Massey explained one of the key ways to help children cope is through mentorship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
As UT students struggle with parking, university says there are still spaces
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee welcomed more students than ever this year. The university is seeing a combination of higher enrollment and more students attending fewer hybrid classes this year, which has sparked an issue with finding parking. Many students say they have to arrive at least...
Throwing a game day watch party? Here are some tips to save you money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Florida Gators this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the game is already sold out!. If you plan on hosting friends and family for a watch party, here are some ways you can save money. A potluck is the way...
District leaders speak after KCS ranks in bottom 5% of Tennessee school districts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyck discussed where the district ranks across Tennessee, after the Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability report. Knox County Schools ranks in the bottom five percent of scores statewide. That is based on...
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPD: 18-year-old seriously wounded after shooting Tuesday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Kenner Avenue Tuesday night, according to a post from the department. At around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. The victim...
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
'You Might be Right' | Baker Center launches new podcast hosted by former TN governors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The airwaves of internet radio are filled with all kinds of podcasts. This week, two new voices joined them — former Tennessee governors Phil Bredesen (D) and Bill Haslam (R). They are the hosts of a new podcast from the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0