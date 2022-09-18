KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All this week, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be collecting blood donations in its annual competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth. The competition is an annual event held during the week leading up to when Tennessee Football plays against Florida. Each year, the blood centers compete to see who can collect the most donations. During the week, MEDIC takes its donation buses to different locations across East Tennessee, hoping to reach as many people as possible.

