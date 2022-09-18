Read full article on original website
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
Queen Elizabeth II was especially close with her grandchildren, the Daily Mail reports. There have been many instances caught on-camera over the years that showed off the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, were no exceptions to that bond. According to Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth had great trust in the royal couple and shared a special bond with Catherine.
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
In the audience of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral sat the royal family, who, according to E! News, occupied the first six rows of Westminster Abbey. In the front row sat the queen's immediate family, including the newly crowned King Charles III, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their spouses, and Prince William's two eldest children. Noticeably missing from the front row were the youngest of the royals — the queen's great grand-children Archie and Lilibet (children of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle) and Prince Louis of Wales, the youngest son of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate dog lover. She had become synonymous with the corgi, having helped launch the breed into popularity, according to the BBC. Her love for the adorable pups started at 7 years old when she fell in love with the breed and wanted one of her own. While corgis were popular in Wales at the time, they had yet to make waves in the queen's native London. However, young Elizabeth got two puppies from a breeder and the rest was history.
Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
Anyone watching the Queen's funeral this past Monday was likely impressed by the remarkably well-behaved Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. After all, the two oldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are only 9 and 7 years old, respectively. Prince Louis was not in...
Music played an important part during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. According to a note posted to the Westminster Abbey Twitter account, "Much of the music at today's State Funeral was selected for its special significance to HM Queen Elizabeth II, and many of the choices also have a long association with Westminster Abbey." Today reports one song, "The Lord's My Shepherd," was featured in the queen's wedding ceremony to Prince Philip.
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
Today is perhaps one of the most solemn of days in England's history. The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sent shockwaves throughout the world, and her funeral is expected to have been watched by billions of eyes across the globe. Besides the public being present on the sidelines witnessing the procession carrying the queen's coffin, the people closest to her have been front and center all morning. While the adults like King Charles III, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry are gathering the most attention, some of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are also present for the proceedings. However, the child catching the most attention through all of this is Princess Charlotte.
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged on “The Bachelorette” finale, but it hasn’t been all roses for the couple! Erich was confronted about leaked text messages that showed him breaking up with another woman to go on the show. In a new interview with “Extra’s” Billy...
Although they didn't get married until 2005, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have enjoyed a long-lasting relationship. When they first met in their 20s, they became close friends, with Charles referring to Camilla as "the only woman who really understands me," per The Telegraph. Since that time, the...
Having reigned for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II met hundreds of foreign dignitaries and world leaders. She also had the opportunity to meet entertainment royalty, and a lot at that (via Buzzfeed). As she started to find her footing as the British monarch, she found herself in the company of Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Brigette Bardot, Mickey Rooney, and even Charlie Chaplin.
"General Hospital" star Josh Swickard's journey to becoming an actor was an interesting one. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, he explained that he was first discovered by a modeling agent as a teenager and worked as a model to help pay for college, where he studied accounting. After a couple of years, though, he got tired of both and decided to try his hand at acting.
Sarah Paulson has been an industry stalwart for a while now, having started her career on the stage before transitioning into high-profile television roles on the likes of "American Horror Story" and "Ratched," alongside movies such as "Glass" and "12 Years a Slave" (via IMDb). Funnily enough, while plenty of actors' lives work out exactly how they envisioned, Paulson admitted to GQ, "If my career had turned out like the fantasy I had of what it was going to be, it would never have made me happy."
You probably recognize the name Raven-Symoné from the Disney Channel series "That's So Raven," if not from her three-season stint on "The Cosby Show" or her role on "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper" (via IMDb). The actress has also starred in a variety of movies, including "Dr. Dolittle" in 1998 and "The Cheetah Girls" in 2003.
