Urbandale, IA

WLBT

Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Staff discover chemical leak in Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Jackson’s beleaguered water treatment plant hits another roadblock but avoids catastrophe. A chlorine leak was discovered this morning after an alarm sounded at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the staff found three leaking valves and secured the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

'They failed to protect us': Jackson residents suing city over water crisis

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, lamented that the city "failed to protect us" after filing suit over a failing water plant contaminating the city's water supply. Raine Becker, one of four named plaintiffs suing the city over its response to the water crisis, said she felt the city was more "reactive" than "proactive" when it came to handling the water problems, according to ABC News.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix power feed at Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 91 PSI as of Tuesday, Sept. 20. All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage. Onsite storage at the plant has also remained stable. On Monday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision

UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
wsiu.org

Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Capitol police jurisdiction reaches farther than you might think

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police officers are being seen more and more around the city of Jackson. "So far, the feedback has been very positive. People are happy to see us. People feel safer because they see us more often," said Capitol police Chief Bo Luckey. In less than...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

