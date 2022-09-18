Read full article on original website
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
wcbi.com
Staff discover chemical leak in Jackson water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Jackson’s beleaguered water treatment plant hits another roadblock but avoids catastrophe. A chlorine leak was discovered this morning after an alarm sounded at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the staff found three leaking valves and secured the...
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WLBT
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
WLBT
Customers accuse Richland gun shop owner of damaging guns, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers of 144 Tactical, a gun shop in Richland, are accusing the owner of damaging their guns — and in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. “They don’t need to just be touching anybody’s guns, or they don’t know...
Washington Examiner
'They failed to protect us': Jackson residents suing city over water crisis
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, lamented that the city "failed to protect us" after filing suit over a failing water plant contaminating the city's water supply. Raine Becker, one of four named plaintiffs suing the city over its response to the water crisis, said she felt the city was more "reactive" than "proactive" when it came to handling the water problems, according to ABC News.
WLBT
Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
WLBT
State leaders and residents question Gov. Reeves’ comments about Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
Crews work to fix power feed at Jackson water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 91 PSI as of Tuesday, Sept. 20. All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage. Onsite storage at the plant has also remained stable. On Monday, […]
Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision
UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
'Great Day To Not Be In Jackson': Mississippi Gov Mocks City's Water Crisis
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is under fire for joking about Jackson just one day after the city's boil water notice was lifted for its 150,000 residents who were left without clean drinking water for weeks.
wsiu.org
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
WLBT
Jackson fire crews spend hours trying to douse fire after blaze erupts at old, abandoned warehouse building
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An old, abandoned warehouse building goes up in flames Tuesday evening in downtown Jackson. The facility, which used to be an old recycling building, is located at the intersection of Monument and Palmyra Streets. Crews with the Jackson Fire Department spent hours putting out the blaze....
WAPT
Capitol police jurisdiction reaches farther than you might think
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police officers are being seen more and more around the city of Jackson. "So far, the feedback has been very positive. People are happy to see us. People feel safer because they see us more often," said Capitol police Chief Bo Luckey. In less than...
WLBT
Emergency officials respond to chlorine leak at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees were evacuated from the chemical building at Jackson’s main water treatment facility Monday morning following a chlorine leak there, according to a news release from the State Emergency Operations Center. The incident occurred around 9:04 a.m. Officials identified a chlorine leak in the chemical...
Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member
A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
Pedestrian killed by car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after he was struck by a car on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Sunday, September 18. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Jeffrey Allen, 39, of Madison, was driving south on the highway around 8:00 p.m. in a 2017 Honda Civic when his […]
