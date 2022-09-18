Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, lamented that the city "failed to protect us" after filing suit over a failing water plant contaminating the city's water supply. Raine Becker, one of four named plaintiffs suing the city over its response to the water crisis, said she felt the city was more "reactive" than "proactive" when it came to handling the water problems, according to ABC News.

JACKSON, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO