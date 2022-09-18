ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

weareiowa.com

Variety of very cool things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines, has a variety of unique things to Catch in Des Moines this week...Including the Des Moines Streetstyle Open skateboard events happening Thursday through Saturday! www.skatedsm.org for details! Oktoberfest Des Moines is back in downtown Friday and Saturday. The first ever Windsor Heights Fall Fest takes place Friday and Saturday at Colby Park. Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival is at Western Gateway Park Saturday & Sunday. And, the Head of the Des Moines Regatta takes place on the Des Moines River starting across from the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Saturday between 8:30am-4:15pm. Get all the information on these events and MORE by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Chocolate shop chain store is coming to Historic Valley Junction

WEST DES MOINES – The international chocolate shop chain Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is coming to Historic Valley Junction. Valley Junction has seen its fair share of chains over the years but is primarily populated with small and local businesses. The addition of an international franchise moving in has made some store owners worried. Steve […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early

MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
MURRAY, IA
Des Moines, IA
Society
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Des Moines, IA
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
theperrynews.com

One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders

A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Waukee schools adding vape detectors, following West Des Moines' lead

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Community School District plans to add vape detectors to some of the bathrooms in its high schools sometime this school year. That makes them the second school district in the metro to add vape detectors, the first is Valley High School in West Des Moines. David Maxwell, Valley’s principal, said […]
WAUKEE, IA
kwbg.com

Weather Service Updates Information About Possible Strong Storms Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued updated information about the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday. The storms will be followed by very warm conditions into the beginning of the work week. (contributed information, NWS)
iheart.com

Urbandale Officer Recovering After Bike-Deer Collision

(Urbandale, IA) -- An Urbandale Police officer is recovering after a run-in with a large deer on a bike trail. Officer West Dawson had been at a bicycle training instructor school in Johnston with other officers, and went on a ride. The path took them downhill at one point at...
URBANDALE, IA
kwbg.com

County Road Department Working in Southern Boone County

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Road Department has announced that work is being done a Boone County Road R-26 which may affect residents travel. Work is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks, weather permitting. The following is the announcement and map from the Boone County Roads Department:
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale student apprehended after bringing weapon on school grounds

URBANDALE, Iowa — A student at Urbandale High School brought an unloaded gun on school grounds on Tuesday. Law enforcement was able to confiscate the handgun and apprehend the student. Urbandale Community School District released a statement saying that "the student involved did not make threats toward any students...
URBANDALE, IA
kttn.com

Leon, Iowa resident dies in accident in south central Iowa

The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a Leon, Iowa resident suffered a medical condition causing his pickup to run off a Decatur County road and enter a pond. The accident happened Sunday afternoon along 253rd Avenue in Decatur County in south central Iowa. Forty-five-year-old Luke Neil Helton of Leon became unconscious...
LEON, IA
iheart.com

Infant Home After Fast Action from West Des Moines First Responders

(West Des Moines, IA) -- An infant is back home with her family after quick action from West Des Moines first responders. West Des Moines Police say back in July, officers Luke Erickson and Kyle Fuchs responded to reports of an infant who was not responding and turning blue, apparently choking. The two officers were able administer CPR and even applied Automated External Defibrillator pads to the infant until West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services arrived. The infant was taken to an area hospital and later discharged and returned home to her family.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fiery overnight crash injures one on Interstate 80

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A massive crash and fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oakland Acres in Jasper County overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi-trailer was traveling westbound at the 176 mile marker when it hit a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County

The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State University Unveils CYTown Plans

(Ames) More than half a century after the first Iowa State Center building opened, Iowa State University is proposing an innovative plan to reimagine its landmark educational, cultural and athletic complex – a development that will create CYTown, a community destination spot to be built between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum.
AMES, IA

