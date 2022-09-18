ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Olympian Meb Keflezighi joined community run in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Olympic medalist Meb Keflezghi joined the Roanoke community for a run through downtown on Tuesday evening. Keflezghi is the only person that has won the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, and an Olympic medal in the marathon race. Before heading out on the run, the community...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
historynet.com

A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?

Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

A second chance: Virginia Western scholarship to raise awareness for addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Western Community College is raising awareness about addiction while supporting students in their academic endeavors. In August, the first annual Captain’s Choice Second Chance golf tournament was held to raise money for the Second Chance Scholarship, which was established by Darla Summers, a nursing instructor at Virginia Western Community College in 2021, according to VWCC.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County crash kills one

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash on Richmond Highway/US 460 in Campbell County. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. September 20 in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate

STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

