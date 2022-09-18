Read full article on original website
WSLS
Alleghany County nature preserve picked for setting of new, supernatural movie
COVINGTON, Va. – Parts of Alleghany County will once again be featured on the big screen. A nature preserve in Covington, Beaverdam Falls will be the backdrop in the upcoming film, “Talos: The Knights of Xibalba.”. It’s a supernatural film featuring knights, zombies, and other creatures. Owner...
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WSLS
Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
WSLS
Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia, same-day registration new this year
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It is that time of year again in Virginia. Most of the election process is the same as it has been in previous years, but there are a few new things the state is introducing this year. For starters, you can now register to vote...
WSLS
Olympian Meb Keflezighi joined community run in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Olympic medalist Meb Keflezghi joined the Roanoke community for a run through downtown on Tuesday evening. Keflezghi is the only person that has won the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, and an Olympic medal in the marathon race. Before heading out on the run, the community...
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Pedestrian dead from injuries in hit-and-run on Route 460
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him. Collins died at the scene.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
WSLS
VSP: 26-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of the crash. Virginia State Police have identified...
historynet.com
A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?
Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
WSLS
WATCH: Lynchburg authorities, E.C. Glass officials hold press conference to discuss lockdown, search
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A high school was placed on lockdown due to a suspicious phone call and students were expected to dismiss later than normal on Monday. E.C. Glass school officials and Lynchburg authorities held a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the lockdown. You can watch the...
WSLS
Carilion’s virtual town hall: A discussion about parenting in traumatic times
Roanoke, VA – It can be difficult to talk to your children about what is going on in a culture of violence and school shootings. But as Roanoke City Schools counselor Ashley Carle said, it is important to have those conversations. “These kids don’t feel safe,” Carle said....
WSLS
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
WSLS
A second chance: Virginia Western scholarship to raise awareness for addiction
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Western Community College is raising awareness about addiction while supporting students in their academic endeavors. In August, the first annual Captain’s Choice Second Chance golf tournament was held to raise money for the Second Chance Scholarship, which was established by Darla Summers, a nursing instructor at Virginia Western Community College in 2021, according to VWCC.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County crash kills one
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Thursday in a crash on Richmond Highway/US 460 in Campbell County. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. September 20 in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was headed east...
WDBJ7.com
People across our hometowns help family who lost everything in fire
(WDBJ) - A Bedford County family lost their home and everything they owned in a fire in December 2021. “I’ve never had to deal with nothing like this before in my life,” said Ronnie Durham. It was during a Christmas parade when a neighbor called Durham to tell...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
wina.com
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
WSLS
Floyd County Humane Society receives anonymous donation, makes building progress
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Humane Society is one step closer to having a permanent shelter. Thanks to an anonymous donation, they now have pre-built dog kennels on site. They’ve previously only had foster cats at the location, which is a renovated home on a nine-acre property...
