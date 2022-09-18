ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
kuaf.com

Arkansas veterinarians adjust to growth during vet shortage

Arkansas has the lowest number of employed veterinarians, according to a study from veterinarians.org. Some veterinarians in Northwest Arkansas are adjusting to the changing landscape and seeing more patients. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
State
Tennessee State
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
KTAL

Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents

Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas to receive $280 million for water projects

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Wind Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Environment
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Poll: Issue 1 sees support; Issues 2 and 3 a mixed bag

Three legislative-referred amendment proposals could all pass this November, although one measure has more support than the other two. A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 835 likely Arkansas voters found a plurality of support for Issue 1, which would allow the Arkansas legislature to call itself into special session. Under the current state constitution, only the governor can call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KTLO

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother

Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy