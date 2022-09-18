Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds farmers to be mindful of burn protocols
Harvest is underway and soon some farmers will use fire to clear their harvested fields. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is sending out a reminder of the importance of safe prescribed burning techniques as a valuable tool in crop management plans. Row crop farmers use prescribed fires in the fall...
kuaf.com
Arkansas veterinarians adjust to growth during vet shortage
Arkansas has the lowest number of employed veterinarians, according to a study from veterinarians.org. Some veterinarians in Northwest Arkansas are adjusting to the changing landscape and seeing more patients. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism...
Arkansas man travels to Ukraine to volunteer on frontlines during Russian invasion
ARKANSAS, USA — Nearly 30,000 people have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and many Ukrainians still don’t have basic necessities like running water and electricity. That’s why a Northwest Arkansas man traveled across the world to volunteer his time. Marine veteran Robert Trench spent...
onlyinark.com
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
KATV
3 Central Arkansas Water employees will head to Mississippi to assist in water crisis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three employees of Central Arkansas Water have received approval to join in on assisting a water treatment plant in Jackson Mississippi in response to the city's current water crisis. The department said after coordinating with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for the past week,...
KTAL
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source. The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the...
KTLO
Arkansas Governor’s appointments include 4 local residents
Governor Asa Hutchinson recently announced state appointments that included 4 local residents. Canda Reese of Gamaliel was appointed to the Electronic Recording commission and replaces Candace Edwards. Reese’s term expires September 2025. Ryan Howard of Melbourne was reappointed to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College through July 2029.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas to receive $280 million for water projects
Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan
talkbusiness.net
Poll: Issue 1 sees support; Issues 2 and 3 a mixed bag
Three legislative-referred amendment proposals could all pass this November, although one measure has more support than the other two. A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 835 likely Arkansas voters found a plurality of support for Issue 1, which would allow the Arkansas legislature to call itself into special session. Under the current state constitution, only the governor can call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
POLL: Biden shows poorly in Arkansas, Trump numbers indicate decline
Polling from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College showed Arkansas voters found Pres. Joe Biden heavily unfavorable while being split on former Pres. Donald Trump.
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
Railroad companies and their workers have reached a tentative agreement avoiding national railroad strike
Railroad companies and their workers have reached a tentative agreement, regarding labor and wages, avoiding a National railroad.
Capitol View: New polling data shows Arkansans’ views on state races, Biden, Trump
The latest Talk Business & Politics – Hendrix polling data took center stage on Capitol View this week.
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
talkbusiness.net
DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother
Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
KATV
Central Arkansas Re-entry Coalition hosts annual Rights After Wrongs event
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition and the City of Little Rock held their annual Rights After Wrongs event this weekend at Henderson Middle School. With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those...
